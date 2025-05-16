Zeigler Auto Group Acquires Ferrari Lake Forest, Continuing The Mancuso Family Legacy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're excited to welcome Ferrari Lake Forest into the Zeigler family," said Aaron J. Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group. "The Mancuso family has built an ultra luxury dealership known not only for its exclusive inventory and service, but for its legacy, heart, and commitment to its customers. We intend to build on that legacy, with their help, and take it to even greater heights."

Ferrari Lake Forest has earned national recognition for its white-glove service, high-profile clientele, and strong family values. The luxury dealer began as a small storefront in downtown Lake Forest and has grown into a state-of-the-art ultra luxury dealership under Mancuso's leadership.

"We're really excited and honored to become part of the Zeigler Group. Together we can develop even higher levels of client care and appreciation. It's a dream come true for us," said Mancuso.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group plans to continue to work with the Mancuso family and retain existing personnel at the 70,000-sq-ft. dealer located at 990 N Shore Dr, LakeBluffin Illinois.

Official close and ownership change occurred today, Friday, May 16, 2025.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2023.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

