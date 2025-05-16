Dr. Katrina Ferguson Launches New Coaching Platform For Faith-Based Entrepreneurs-Inks Media Partnership With ME Studios
Dr. Katrina Ferguson Launches Bold New Coaching Platform for Faith-Based Entrepreneurs
BREAKING: Dr. Katrina Ferguson Launches Bold New Coaching Platform for Faith-Based Entrepreneurs-Inks Strategic Media Partnership with ME StudiosFaith-based entrepreneurs are rising, and they need structure, strategy, & spiritual alignment. My programs are built to serve visionaries who want to prosper in both the marketplace and the ministry.” - Dr. Katrina FergusonDAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful move poised to reshape the intersection of faith and entrepreneurship, nationally recognized tax strategist, business mentor, and Kingdom ambassador Dr. Katrina Ferguson today unveiled her transformative coaching initiative designed exclusively for faith-driven entrepreneurs. Simultaneously, Dr. Ferguson announced a strategic media and branding partnership with ME Studios , the multi-platform media powerhouse known for shaping thought leaders across industries.
With over two decades of influence in business, ministry, and mentorship, Dr. Ferguson has empowered thousands to walk boldly in their divine calling-without compromising faith, family, or financial integrity. Her new suite of coaching programs will provide biblically grounded, results-driven mentorship for those ready to build purpose-driven enterprises in today's competitive landscape.
Dr. Ferguson is the founder of WOW Ministries Global, FIG Inc., and EZ Income Tax & Resolution Services . Her proven track record includes leading multi-million-dollar sales teams, launching profitable tax firms nationwide, and equipping women across the globe with tools for lasting generational wealth. She's a dynamic speaker, prophetic voice, and author of the acclaimed book Waiting to Exit Hell, which continues to resonate with those seeking clarity and spiritual transformation in business.
Through her exclusive partnership with ME Studios, Dr. Ferguson will scale her impact through high-level media exposure, podcasting, and branded content production. This collaboration ensures her coaching clients will not only gain strategic insight but also unprecedented visibility-anchored by a brand that stands for authenticity, excellence, and kingdom values.
“At ME Studios, we're not just producing content-we're amplifying movements,” said Ali Mehdaoui, Founder and CEO of ME Studios.“Dr. Ferguson embodies everything we believe in: excellence, purpose, and transformative leadership. This is only the beginning.”
As part of the launch, Dr. Ferguson's coaching programs will include:
One-on-One Executive Faith-Based Coaching
Group Coaching & Mentorship Circles
Leadership & Stewardship Training for Women in Ministry
Marketplace Ministry Media Courses in Collaboration with ME Studios
About Dr. Katrina Ferguson
Dr. Katrina Ferguson is a prophetic strategist, business mentor, and Kingdom voice committed to equipping leaders at the intersection of faith and finance. With over 20 years of experience in business ownership, tax expertise, ministry, and transformational leadership, she continues to break barriers and build legacy-driven entrepreneurs worldwide.
About ME Studios
ME Studios is a multi-unit media production powerhouse dedicated to content creation, branding, and global PR exposure. Based in Eatontown, NJ, ME Studios offers podcasting, press placements, video production, and distribution across major platforms such as FOX, CBS, Spotify, Audible, and more.
To learn more about Dr. Katrina Ferguson's new coaching programs or to schedule media inquiries, visit TheMEstudios or follow @DrKatrinaFerguson on all platforms.
