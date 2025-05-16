Abraham House And Sol Rashidi Launch Global Human-Centered AI Initiative To Prepare Workforce For The Future

Guided by Sol Rashidi, Abraham House launches a people-first AI framework to uplift dignity, purpose, and human potential in the age of disruption.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the growing disruption caused by artificial intelligence, Abraham House has joined forces with Sol Rashidi, an award-winning leader in AI, to co-create and launch a global initiative titled“Human Flourishing with AI.” This effort is focused on ensuring that innovation serves the dignity and potential of every person, rather than replacing it.

Sol Rashidi has now been formally appointed as Strategic Advisor for Human Empowerment and AI at Abraham House. In this role, she will guide the organization's efforts to help individuals and institutions navigate the changing world of work with wisdom, foresight, and compassion.

A widely respected figure, named one of Forbes'“AI Mavericks,” a Top 50 Woman in Tech, and holder of 10 AI patents, Rashidi's experience includes launching IBM Watson and serving in senior leadership roles at Estée Lauder, Merck, Sony Music, and Amazon. Her work has consistently placed people at the center of progress.

Abraham House, founded in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, exists to promote peace, prosperity, and human flourishing well beyond the Middle East. Since its global convening in Davos in January 2025, the organization has brought together voices from across the world to address shared challenges, among them, the ethical use of artificial intelligence and the future of work.

With projections from McKinsey & Company and the World Economic Forum warning that up to 800 million jobs could be displaced by 2030, the need for a measured and humane response has never been greater. For Rashidi, this is more than a professional mission; it's a deeply personal one.

“In 2023, I began developing the Human Amplification Index (HAI) to help organizations assess how they're preparing their workforce to succeed in a world shaped by AI,” said Rashidi.“AI was meant to support us, not replace us. The Index helps leaders focus not only on technology, but on people, their roles, their resilience, their growth. Abraham House's values aligned perfectly with this mission, and together, we're working to elevate the workforce, not diminish it.”

Why This New Index Is Turning AI Disruption into a People-First Opportunity

At the heart of this partnership is the Human Amplification Index (HAI), a new framework that shifts the conversation from job loss to human potential. Supported by Abraham House and in discussion for collaboration with Harvard's SHINE initiative following last month's Partnering for Prosperity Summit in New York, the HAI evaluates how AI is used to support purpose, adaptability, well-being, and strength at both the personal and institutional levels.

“This isn't about resisting change,” said Daniel Shakhani, Co-Founder of Abraham House.“It's about restoring purpose. Sol's rare blend of technical skill and ethical leadership is helping establish a global standard rooted in the common good. With the Index, we're turning intention into action.”

Abraham House is now welcoming expressions of interest for the inaugural pilot cohort of the Human Amplification Index. Participants will receive early access to the Index framework, co-design workshops, and implementation support in partnership with Harvard SHINE.

The first cohort will include stakeholders from Abu Dhabi, New York, Switzerland, and Tel Aviv, all united by a shared conviction: AI must remain in service to humanity.

About Abraham House Global

Abraham House is a non-profit platform advancing human flourishing, inclusive innovation, and financial resilience. Grounded in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, Abraham House bridges business, government, and civil society to pioneer new models of prosperity and purpose in the 21st century. Its initiatives span ethical AI, interfaith dialogue, youth empowerment, and impact capital.

