Top IT Strategies For The Financial And Professional Services Sectors In 2025: Info-Tech's Industry Best Research Released

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to Info-Tech's research, the financial and professional services sectors face a convergence of technology disruption, rising operational risk, and mounting pressure to deliver measurable innovation. Many organizations are moving beyond reactive IT support and redefining the role of IT as a proactive business partner. At the center of this shift is a need for smarter vendor management, more robust data strategy, and responsible AI governance.

"Financial and professional services firms are operating in high-trust environments with rising expectations for performance, transparency, and resilience," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison . "The research in this report is designed to help IT leaders lead through uncertainty while building the capabilities needed to stay competitive and compliant, whether that means evolving governance models, modernizing risk management, or delivering value with greater agility."

Info-Tech's Best Research Tailored for the Financial and Professional Services Sectors in 2025

Info-Tech's top 2025 resources for the financial and professional services industries include six targeted research blueprints to help firms align IT strategy with business goals and modernize core capabilities:

Build a Business-Aligned IT Strategy – The insights in this blueprint provide guidance on empowering IT to lead with impact by aligning initiatives to business priorities, driving innovation, and building credibility across the organization.Build a Robust and Comprehensive Data Strategy – This practical blueprint offers a business-first approach to strengthening governance, improving decision-making, and unlocking organization-wide value.Jump Start Your Vendor Management Initiative – The framework outlined in this detailed guide helps IT leaders implement a right-sized approach to improve vendor oversight, strengthen partnerships, and drive business value within 90 days.Build an Information Security Strategy – The guidance in this blueprint helps organizations design a holistic, business-aligned security program that reduces risk and supports evolving priorities.Govern the Use of AI Responsibly With a Fit-for-Purpose Structure – The approach in this guide supports organizations in implementing a fit-for-purpose AI governance structure that reduces risk, ensures compliance, and aligns AI with business values.Establish Data Governance – This blueprint offers a structured approach to aligning governance practices with enterprise strategy and fostering a culture of data accountability and excellence.

Info-Tech's Best Research for the Professional and Financial Services Sectors 2025 report highlights the firm's top research blueprints that offer practical frameworks, tools, and use cases that build on each other to support strategy execution across IT functions. Collectively, they serve as a roadmap for IT leaders to strengthen governance, reduce risk, and deliver measurable outcomes in professional and financial services.

To request exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts on these blueprints or to download Info-Tech's Best Research for Professional and Financial Services 2025 resource, please contact [email protected] .

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and exclusive virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT directly from the event or remotely.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech and connect via LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group