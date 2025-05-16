403
UAE Secures Advanced Nvidia Chips From USA Bolstering Ambitious AI Vision For Global Lead
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump announced on May 16, 2025, during his Gulf tour, that the UAE and U.S. finalized a deal allowing Abu Dhabi to import 500,000 advanced Nvidia AI chips annually starting in 2025.
This agreement positions the UAE as a major player in the global AI market. The deal also includes $440 billion in UAE energy investments in the U.S. by 2035. Abu Dhabi aims to become a global AI hub, investing $24 billion in AI projects to diversify its oil-based economy.
The emirate plans a 10-square-mile AI campus with 5 gigawatts of power, built by G42, a state-backed firm. This campus will support 2.5 million Nvidia chips, enabling advanced AI model development.
The UAE secures 100,000 chips yearly for G42, while U.S. firms like Microsoft and Oracle share the rest. American companies will manage data centers, ensuring secure technology use. This reverses Biden-era restrictions, which limited chip exports over fears of Chinese access.
The deal strengthens U.S.-UAE ties, with $200 billion in agreements, including Etihad Airways' $14.5 billion purchase of 28 Boeing jets. Abu Dhabi's energy pledge, led by ADNOC, boosts U.S. investments from $70 billion to $440 billion.
U.S. firms will invest $60 billion in UAE oil and gas. The UAE balances relations with the U.S. and China, its top trade partner. Trump's policy shift prioritizes secure chip exports to allies.
UAE Bets Big on AI with $1.4 Trillion U.S. Investment Plan
The UAE's $1.4 trillion, 10-year U.S. investment plan targets AI, energy, and manufacturing, reinforcing economic ties. Abu Dhabi's AI campus will serve markets in Africa, Europe, and Asia, leveraging its energy wealth and strategic location.
G42 partners with Microsoft and Amazon to enhance AI capabilities. The emirate also introduces AI education for all students starting in 2025. This agreement marks a mercantile win for the UAE, securing critical technology to compete globally.
The chip deal ensures Abu Dhabi's AI growth, while energy investments deepen U.S. partnerships. The UAE positions itself as a tech bridge between East and West.
The UAE 's AI push diversifies its economy, reducing oil reliance. The campus and chip access will create jobs and attract investment. Abu Dhabi's strategic moves signal a shift toward tech leadership, balancing geopolitical ties with economic ambition.
Trump's Gulf tour, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, secured $2.2 trillion in deals. The UAE's commitments stand out, blending AI and energy to reshape its global role. This deal cements Abu Dhabi's path to becoming an AI powerhouse.
