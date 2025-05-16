Make It In The Emirates To Promote UAE Culture And Heritage Through First-Ever Handicrafts Exhibition

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates, taking place from 19 to 22 May 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, will for the first time feature a dedicated Handicrafts Exhibition, spotlighting the UAE's rich heritage of craftsmanship and its integration into modern manufacturing, sustainability, and global markets.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, organised by ADNEC Group, and held in collaboration with strategic partners the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, this year's edition aims to bridge the past with the future by positioning traditional crafts as a vital contributor to the national economy.

Spanning more than 1,000 square metres, the Handicrafts Exhibition will bring together over 170 exhibitors including artisans, entrepreneurs, industry experts, and technology pioneers. It will demonstrate how traditional crafts such as Al Sadu weaving, Talli embroidery, Khoos palm frond weaving, pottery, Dallah-making, and perfume blending using natural ingredients, are being elevated through innovation and industrial scalability.

As part of the evolving handicrafts sector, artisans are increasingly adopting digital tools to enhance their craft and expand their market reach. Through training and support, they are learning to use CAD software to design intricate patterns with precision and efficiency, while 3D scanners enable the digitisation of handmade prototypes, preserving traditional designs and allowing for scalable production. In addition, artisans can learn how to leverage e-commerce platforms to showcase and sell their creations to global audiences, transforming heritage-based craftsmanship into competitive, export-ready products that align with modern consumer demand.

Visitors will enjoy immersive displays and live demonstrations that showcase the evolution of the UAE's handmade sector. From curated handcrafted products to insights into the role of advanced technologies in transforming heritage crafts, the exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore how this sector is creating new career paths and investment opportunities.

A dedicated Networking Hub will act as a matchmaking platform, fostering collaboration between traditional artisans, manufacturers, and investors, and empowering the growth of the UAE's artisan economy. The programme will also include talks by thought leaders and industry experts, focused on the intersection of culture, industry, and sustainability.

The introduction of the Handicrafts sector at Make it in the Emirates reflects the nation's broader efforts to preserve its cultural identity while driving sustainable economic development. This initiative supports the UAE's industrial strategy by incorporating heritage into high-value industries, aligning with national objectives for economic diversification and cultural preservation.