PPL To Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Jul. 1, 2025

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL ) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, May 16, 2025, of $0.2725 per share, payable Jul. 1, 2025 to shareowners of record as of Jun.10, 2025.

