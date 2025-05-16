Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Synteq Digital Expands U.S. Footprint With Purchase Of New Hampshire Warehouse


2025-05-16 02:15:52
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WILMINGTON, Del., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synteq Digital, a global provider of digital compute infrastructure, services and solutions, today announced the acquisition of a 30,000-square-foot warehouse on an 11-acre site in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire facility enhances Synteq's operational capabilities across the full hardware lifecycle, offering in-house services for hardware parts testing, cleaning, consolidation, and quality assurance. In addition, the warehouse will support resale operations and provide third-party logistics (3PL) services directly from the site.

"As our platform continues to scale, it's critical we have infrastructure that allows us to operate with speed, flexibility, and control," said Taras Kulyk, Co-Founder and CEO of Synteq Digital. "This new facility gives us a Northeast-based footprint for hardware management and client fulfillment, while reinforcing our commitment to long-term asset ownership."

The property strengthens Synteq's capacity to support clients and partners with secure, end-to-end warehousing and distribution services in the U.S. market. The move reflects Synteq's broader strategy to vertically integrate its infrastructure stack while deepening services across core markets.

About Synteq Digital

Synteq Digital is a premier provider of infrastructure, hardware, services, and solutions for the global data center sector.

To learn more about Synteq Digital, please visit synteq

For media inquiries, please contact PR (at) Synteq (dot) digital.

Media Contact

[email protected] ,

SOURCE Synteq Digital

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

