Clarins Achieves B Corptm Status, Marking A Major Step In Its Commitment To A More Sustainable Future

PARIS, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clarins Group takes another major step in its commitment to a more responsible business model by obtaining the B CorpTM label, an international benchmark for social and environmental performance, for its Clarins and myBlend brands.

Beyond its recognition of our commitments, the B CorpTM label consolidates the approach initiated by Clarins since its very beginning in 1954: a pursuit of excellence combining innovation, transparency and the drive to make a positive impact on society and the planet.

A world-renowned label, B CorpTM attests to companies' commitment to reconciling economic performance with social and environmental responsibility. Fewer than 2% of certified companies are large companies*. And so Clarins joins a community of committed companies meeting high social and environmental standards and sharing a common vision and ambition: to show that it's possible to reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on society and the environment.

"Obtaining the B CorpTM label is a tremendous source of collective pride for all Clarins teams who, on a daily basis, strive for excellence in terms of sustainable development. It's a recognition that compels and motivates us to do even more. Clarins has been a family business for three generations and is keenly aware of the importance of legacy. B CorpTM is totally in line with this conviction that we are responsible for future generations and this label demonstrates a commitment deeply rooted in our history. More motivated than ever by this certification, we will continue to innovate and look for ever more positive and regenerative solutions to move towards an increasingly responsible business model that meets the expectations of our customers, our employees and the planet," says Virginie Courtin, Managing Director of Clarins Group.

A long-standing commitment to more responsible beauty

For 70 years, Clarins has benefited from its independent family model to build a long-term vision and make a real commitment to sustainable development:



80 % of plants in its herbarium will be certified organic by the end of 2025.

Two agricultural 'Domaines' dedicated to organic and regenerative farming, to provide traceability and a production that respects biodiversity. By 2030, a third of the plants used in Clarins product formulas will come from these sustainable crops.

48% reduction in carbon emissions between 2019 and 2024 (excluding monetary services). 98 % of freight not handled by air

B CorpTM certification also recognizes Clarins commitments in terms of governance, employee relations and social responsibility:



Gender equality: 62 % women in top management, gender equality index 94/100 (France sites).

Responsible relations with partners: supporting 23 fair trade channels, CSR assessment of suppliers (target of 100% by 2030).

Social commitments : Prix Clarins pour l'Enfance (since 1997), Fondation Arthritis (since 1989), 45 million school meals provided since 2011. Transparency and quality for clients : the Clarins TRUST blockchain-powered platform for ingredient traceability, 100% French production, over 250 quality tests per product.

A commitment to the future

The B CorpTM label, awarded for three years, will help to consolidate the ongoing improvement dynamic to which Clarins is resolutely committed. The company believes that value creation cannot be dissociated from positive impact on society and the environment, a path set out by its raison d'être: "Making life more beautiful and passing on a more beautiful planet".

*more than $100 million in turnover and at least ten subsidiaries worldwide

For more information, please email Lucas Petry: [email protected]

About Clarins

A family-owned global cosmetics Group founded in Paris in 1954 by Jacques Courtin, Clarins has been innovating for more than 70 years to promote responsible beauty.

A result of ongoing research, its plant-based products formulated and manufactured in France are sold in over 150 countries through 20,000 points of sale.

With nearly 95% of its sales going to export, Clarins is the No.1* skin care brand in Europe and a major player in beauty (skin care and make-up), spa and wellness worldwide.

The Group has also developed the myBlend brand, based on the synergy of targeted skin care, nutri-cosmetics and beauty tech.

The Clarins Group has over 8,000 employees spread across its Paris head office, 28 subsidiaries worldwide, two R&D Laboratories and three industrial sites in France.

Jonathan Zrihen, President and CEO, and two Managing Directors, Dr Olivier Courtin-Clarins and his niece Virginie Courtin, representing respectively the second and third generations, jointly run this French family Group whose raison d'être is: (( Making life more beautiful, passing on a more beautiful planet )). A commitment embodied by products made with over 80% ingredients of natural origin and driven by numerous initiatives to preserve nature and care for people.

In 2025, Clarins became a certified B CorpTM, a globally recognized certification that acknowledges the Group's high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

*Source: Circana LLC BeautyTrends®, Selective distribution, sales in value (€), total 5 countries (#1 in France / UK / Spain; #2 in Italy; #4 in Germany), over the period January 2024 to December 2024.

SOURCE Clarins USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED