DEADLINE ALERT For SOUN, ECG, VTRS: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN )

Class Period: May 10, 2024 – March 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 27, 2025

Shareholders with losses of $50,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the material weaknesses in SoundHound's internal controls over financial reporting impaired the Company's ability to effectively account for corporate acquisitions; (2) the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (3) as a result of the foregoing material weaknesses, SoundHound's reported goodwill following the Amelia Acquisition was inflated and would need to be corrected; (4) SoundHound would likely require extra time and expense to effectively account for the SYNQ3 and Amelia Acquisitions; (5) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE: ECG )

Class Period: October 31, 2024 – February 11, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's backlog conversion cycle had become elongated due to larger, more complex projects; (2) as a result, the Company's revenue recognition would be delayed; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS )

Class Period: August 8, 2024 – February 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Viatris' efforts to downplay the ramifications of the Indore facility's failed FDA inspection fell short of reality; (2) the impact to the Company's projected fiscal year 2025 finances from the combination of the ongoing remediation efforts at the facility, the inability for the facility to manufacture and ship key products for the Company, particularly Lenalidomide, the inability for Viatris to convince the FDA to expand the exempt list to include such drugs, and an associated impact on shipments to other regions from the Indore facility was significant and resulted in much more than“a little bit” of a headwind; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

