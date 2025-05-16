Shareholders That Lost Money On Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky About Pending Class Action - LPRO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Open Lending Corporation" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LPRO) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Open Lending Corporation investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 24, 2022 and March 31, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

LPRO investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that they: (1) misrepresented the capabilities of the Company's risk-based pricing models; (2) issued materially misleading statements regarding the Company's profit share revenue; (3) failed to disclose the Company's 2021 and 2022 vintage loans had become worth significantly less than their corresponding outstanding loan balances; and (4) misrepresented the underperformance of the Company's 2023 and 2024 vintage loans. As a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Open Lending Corporation during the relevant time frame, you have until June 30, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

