Hemp-Based Packaging Market To Reach $757 Million By 2034 - Analysis Of Global Industry Trends And 11 Major Players, Including The Hemp Plastic Company, Greentek Planet, Hempak, Pollen Gear, Greenfield
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$237.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$756.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.4 Forecast model
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.5.2 Data mining sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for sustainable packaging
3.2.1.2 Stringent environmental regulations
3.2.1.3 Growing circular economy initiatives
3.2.1.4 Advancements in hemp processing technology
3.2.1.5 Increasing awareness of plastic pollution
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High production costs & limited scaling capabilities
3.2.2.2 Regulatory uncertainty & compliance issues
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn & kilotons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Bags
5.3 Boxes
5.4 Pouches
5.5 Wraps
5.6 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Packaging Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn & kilotons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Flexible packaging
6.3 Rigid packaging
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, By End Use Industry, 2021-2034 ($ Mn & kilotons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Food & beverage
7.3 Personal care & cosmetics
7.4 Pharmaceuticals
7.5 E-commerce & retail
7.6 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn & kilotons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 The Hemp Plastic Company
9.2 Greentek Planet
9.3 Hempak
9.4 Pollen Gear
9.5 Greenfield
9.6 Sana Packaging Inc.
9.7 Legacy Hemp
9.8 OG HEMP
9.9 The Mend Packaging
9.10 Elevate Packaging
9.11 Sonoco
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
CommentsNo comment