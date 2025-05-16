Hemp-Based Packaging Market To Reach $757 Million By 2034 - Analysis Of Global Industry Trends And 11 Major Players, Including The Hemp Plastic Company, Greentek Planet, Hempak, Pollen Gear, Greenfield

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemp-Based Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hemp-Based Packaging Market was valued at USD 237.3 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a 12.4% CAGR to reach USD 756.9 million by 2034. Driven by rising environmental concerns and a global push toward sustainability, the demand for hemp-based packaging solutions is accelerating. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the materials used in everyday products, prompting brands across various industries to seek alternatives that are both functional and eco-friendly. As the packaging industry undergoes a paradigm shift, hemp-based materials are increasingly being recognized as a viable solution to reduce plastic dependency.

With governments enforcing stricter regulations on single-use plastics and major corporations committing to ambitious sustainability targets, hemp is emerging as a key player in the future of sustainable packaging. Its rapid renewability, biodegradability, and minimal environmental impact during cultivation make it a preferred option among green-conscious brands. The expanding consumer awareness around eco-packaging and a growing preference for biodegradable products continue to influence market behavior, providing a robust platform for hemp-based packaging innovations to flourish.

The growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions stands as the primary driver behind this growth. As both consumers and businesses prioritize eco-friendly practices, hemp packaging is gaining traction for its recyclability and compostable nature. With the ability to produce paper, bioplastics, and a wide array of packaging formats, hemp offers companies a practical alternative to petroleum-based materials and supports efforts to lower carbon emissions.

Sustainability remains the dominant factor fueling the market expansion. Hemp-based packaging presents a renewable and biodegradable solution to the environmental challenges posed by conventional plastic. Businesses are embracing this trend to align with sustainability goals and consumer expectations. Hemp's fast growth cycle and diverse application range make it a natural fit for industries committed to reducing their environmental impact. As demand grows, hemp-based packaging continues to replace non-renewable packaging formats in various sectors.

The hemp-based packaging market is segmented by product type, including bags, boxes, pouches, wraps, and other formats. In 2024, the bags segment accounted for a 34.81% share. These bags are gaining popularity due to their resilience, long-lasting performance, and eco-friendly profile. Hemp pouches are also on the rise, offering sturdy, biodegradable alternatives to single-use plastics. Technological advancements in processing hemp have further enhanced the scalability and quality of these products.

The rigid packaging segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.1% from 2025 to 2034. Hemp fibers offer the structural integrity required for premium, protective packaging. Rigid hemp formats are especially suited for cosmetic, personal care, and specialty food industries where both durability and sustainability are essential.

The U.S. hemp-based packaging market is expected to reach USD 226.6 million by 2034. Federal and state regulations reducing plastic usage have increased the adoption of biodegradable options. Brands in food, beverage, and wellness sectors are transitioning to hemp packaging to meet environmental standards. The Farm Bill has also encouraged hemp cultivation, fostering innovation in packaging applications.

Key players in the global hemp-based packaging market include Greenfield, Hempak, Pollen Gear, Greentek Planet, and The Hemp Plastic Company. These companies are developing innovative solutions, partnering with sustainability-focused brands, and investing in research to enhance the quality and usability of hemp-based materials.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $237.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $756.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market scope and definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates and calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising demand for sustainable packaging

3.2.1.2 Stringent environmental regulations

3.2.1.3 Growing circular economy initiatives

3.2.1.4 Advancements in hemp processing technology

3.2.1.5 Increasing awareness of plastic pollution

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High production costs & limited scaling capabilities

3.2.2.2 Regulatory uncertainty & compliance issues

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard

Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn & kilotons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Bags

5.3 Boxes

5.4 Pouches

5.5 Wraps

5.6 Others

Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Packaging Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn & kilotons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Flexible packaging

6.3 Rigid packaging

Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, By End Use Industry, 2021-2034 ($ Mn & kilotons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Food & beverage

7.3 Personal care & cosmetics

7.4 Pharmaceuticals

7.5 E-commerce & retail

7.6 Others

Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn & kilotons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Netherlands

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 South Korea

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Argentina

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 South Africa

8.6.3 UAE

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 The Hemp Plastic Company

9.2 Greentek Planet

9.3 Hempak

9.4 Pollen Gear

9.5 Greenfield

9.6 Sana Packaging Inc.

9.7 Legacy Hemp

9.8 OG HEMP

9.9 The Mend Packaging

9.10 Elevate Packaging

9.11 Sonoco

