ADIB Accelerates Clean Energy Investment to advance net zero goals
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE: 16 May 2025: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has successfully completed its first on-grid solar photovoltaic (PV) system in JAFZA marking a significant milestone in the bank’s journey towards greater environmental sustainability and reducing is environmental footprint in line with its net zero plan.
The project forms part of ADIB’s broader commitment to reducing its environmental impact and supporting the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy, in addition to the bank’s own targets to reduce financed emissions by 2030. This initiative also aligns with ADIB’s Vision 2035 and its focus on ESG integration across operations.
The On-Grid Solar PV project was designed to reduce Scope 2 emissions from facilities building-related emissions by switching to clean, renewable energy, aligning with the goals set during COP28, which call for practical, low-carbon solutions to tackle climate change. This initiative reflects ADIB’s Net Zero strategy to reduce emissions and support the UAE’s national energy transition.
This project is a meaningful step in ADIB’s sustainability journey. ADIB is focused on implementing long-term, practical changes that reduce our environmental footprint and enhance operational efficiency.
The system is expected to deliver energy performance improvements while reducing reliance on non-renewable power sources, reflecting ADIB’s ongoing efforts to support projects that offer both environmental and economic value.
ADIB remains committed to exploring sustainability-focused initiatives across its operations and partner with organisations that share its goal of building a more sustainable and resilient future.
