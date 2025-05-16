EGA Progresses Plans To Build First New Primary Aluminium Production Plant In The US Since 1980, In Oklahoma

United Arab Emirates, May 2025: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest 'premium aluminium' producer in the world, today announced the progression of plans to develop the first new primary aluminium production plant in the United States of America since 1980.

The plant is expected to have a production capacity of 600 thousand tonnes of primary aluminium per year, nearly doubling the United States' production of an essential material for modern life and for national security. Some 85 per cent of the aluminium needs of American industries, from automotive to aviation and construction, are currently met by imports.

Construction of EGA's American primary aluminium plant is expected to begin after a feasibility study and by the end of 2026, with first hot metal by the end of the decade. EGA is expecting to invest around $4 billion to develop the project.

The primary aluminium production plant will be located in Oklahoma, subject to the finalisation of a competitive long-term power supply for the plant and State and local investment incentives and tax credit arrangements. EGA is in advanced negotiations with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) and the Oklahoma government.

EGA has already signed an exclusive land option agreement for a site in the industrial park at Tulsa Port of Inola, located in Inola, Oklahoma. Near Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Tulsa Port of Inola is located on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (M-KARNS), which is connected to the Mississippi River system and provides for efficient bulk freight movement.

Kevin Stitt, Governor of the State of Oklahoma, said:“We want more goods to be manufactured in Oklahoma and EGA is the perfect partner. My administration has worked closely with the company for over a year to clear the way for the first new primary aluminium production plant in the United States for more than four decades right here in our great state. EGA's new plant will be the heart of a broader hub for strategic industry in Oklahoma, creating jobs and opportunity for Oklahomans as well as enhancing economic resilience and national security for all Americans.”

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said:“The United States has been an important market for EGA for several decades, and we know there is strong demand for our high-quality metal 'made in America'. EGA has the skills, technology and capital to start rebuilding this great American industry, and in Oklahoma I am confident we will secure the right conditions to do so. This is an important moment for EGA, and for the economic relationship between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.”

The project is expected to create up to 4,000 local construction jobs at peak. In operation, the aluminium facility is expected to create up to 1,000 direct, permanent local jobs on site.

In addition, the new primary aluminium production plant is expected to spur the development of a new local aluminium-focused industrial hub, with significant further employment and economic opportunities in the upstream supply chain and in new downstream aluminium manufacturing.

EGA is a global leader in aluminium production technology, which the company has developed for more than 35 years. EGA technology will be used to build the new plant.

The United States is already one of EGA's largest single country markets in the world, with aluminium fabricators using EGA metal across the country. EGA America, the company's US distributor, is headquartered in St Louis, Missouri.

EGA already has US recycled aluminium production capacity through the company's 80 per cent shareholding in EGA Spectro Alloys in Rosemount, Minnesota, which was acquired in 2024. EGA is currently investing to expand the current 110 thousand tonnes per year of recycled foundry capacity with 55 thousand tonnes of recycled billet capacity. The expansion is expected to reach first hot metal early in the second half of 2025, with production ramp-up through the remainder of the year.