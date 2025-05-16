Lowey Dannenberg Notifies NET Power Inc. (“Net Power” Or The “Company”) (NYSE: NPWR) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With More Than $50,000 In Losses To Contact The Firm
On April 18, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Net Power was unlikely to complete Project Permian on schedule, and the project was likely to be significantly more expensive than Defendants had represented, because of, inter alia, supply chain issues and numerous site- and region-specific challenges; (ii) accordingly, Defendants' projections regarding the time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were unrealistic; (iii) the increased time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
When investors learned the truth, Net Power's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.
If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Net Power's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here , please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (...) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (...).
Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before June 17, 2025 .
About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.
Contact :
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7234
Email: ...
SOURCE : Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
Legal Disclaimer:
