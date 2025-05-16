Mage Data Launches Systems Integrator Program, Certifies Neoware.Ai As A Certified Systems Integrator

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mage Data , a global leader in data security and privacy solutions, proudly announces the launch of its Systems Integrator Program, designed to empower technology and service providers with best-in-class Data Masking and Test Data Management capabilities. This initiative enables integrators to seamlessly embed Mage Data's solutions within enterprise ecosystems, ensuring data privacy, regulatory compliance, and security while accelerating AI adoption and digital transformation.In a landmark certification, Neoware .ai has been named a Certified Systems Integrator, reinforcing its expertise in Sales, Pre-Sales, and Delivery. By integrating Mage Data's capabilities, Neoware is well-positioned to support enterprises in privacy-first AI adoption, allowing organizations to innovate while meeting compliance and security requirements.“We are thrilled to announce Neoware's certification as a Systems Integrator for Mage Data,” said Raju Srinivasan, CEO of Neoware.“This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge data solutions that drive efficiency and innovation for enterprises worldwide. By integrating Mage Data's industry-leading technology with our data to intelligence solutions, we are enabling businesses to harness secure and scalable data management like never before.”With AI investments soaring, the need for trusted frameworks that balance innovation with Data security has never been more urgent. Mage Data's expertise in Data Masking and Test Data Management, combined with Neoware's ability to engineer data platforms and operationalize AI, provides enterprises with the risk-free agility required to scale AI initiatives with confidence.“This partnership with Neoware marks a pivotal moment for Mage Data,” said Rajesh Parthasarathy, Chief Magecian and CEO of Mage Data.“As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, the demand for robust data protection and test data management has never been higher. By integrating our industry-leading solutions with Neoware's data to intelligence solutions, we are empowering organizations to innovate with confidence, unlocking AI's full potential while ensuring compliance and security.”About NeowareNeoware is a specialist Data to Intelligence solutions provider. The company combines consulting, data engineering, AI/ML, Gen AI and BI expertise with core values of Care, Pursuit of Excellence and Outcome Focus. Neoware helps customers solve problems and find answers to challenges in Financial Services, Healthcare and Pharma, Manufacturing, Media and Publishing, Sports, Technology, Energy and Utilities and Retail.For more information, visit .About Mage DataMage Data is a leader in data security and privacy software for global enterprises. Recognized as a Champion in Test Data Management and Leader in Data Security Platforms, Mage Data's award-winning and patented platform enables global organizations to navigate privacy regulations while ensuring robust security. Mage Data's client roster includes Fortune 500 companies, Ivy League universities, and leaders in the financial and healthcare sectors, all of whom rely on Mage Data's platform for effective data privacy and security solutions.For more information, visit .ContactsMage Data ... | +1 212 203 4365Neoware ... | +1-201-812-6992

Mage Data

Mage Data

+1 212-203-4365

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.