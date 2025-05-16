S4 Capital's Monks Crowned The One Show's First-Ever AI Pioneer Organization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club for Creativity, shares the reasoning behind the accolade: "In a year defined by transformative creativity, Monks has not only embraced the future – they're building it. Winning the AI Pioneer award at The One Show cements their position at the forefront of intelligent storytelling, where human insight meets machine ingenuity. Monks aren't just using AI – they're redefining what's possible with it."

In an industry first, S4 Capital's operating brand Monks has been named the AI Pioneer Organization by The One Show.

Post thi

Wesley ter Haar, Chief AI Officer of Monks, added: "Pioneer, we like the sound of that. It's honestly thrilling, and sometimes a little anxiety-inducing, to be at the front lines as a new version of our industry forms. New commercial models, new operating structures, new client expectations, new talent needs. It's full stack, end-to-end and high stakes. To have an organization like The One Show put a spotlight on those efforts means a lot."

The One Show's decision to establish the AI Pioneer category reflects the growing importance of AI in creative and strategic domains. Monks has demonstrated exceptional leadership in this space, already having earned recognition like Adweek's first-ever AI Agency of the Year, Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards in both the Organizational and AI Product categories, runner-up for the 2024 Adobe Firefly Partner Award, and Workato's 2024 AI Visionary Customer Impact Award. These recognitions, in addition to other initiatives – such as WesleyBot , which overhauls the traditional job application process – underscore their commitment to transformative AI innovations.

Monks , their AI-powered professional managed service, exemplifies how innovative technology can drive impactful results, enabling businesses to streamline operations, overcome creative and operational bottlenecks, and scale personalization. For Hatch, a wellness brand, Monks facilitated the rapid development of niche consumer personas and personalized ads in just six weeks – half the typical time – resulting in a 80% higher click-through rate, a 46% increase in engagement, and a 31% lower CPA, all while reducing ad production costs. Additionally, utilizing Monks for Headspace, the team generated 460 custom assets tailored to 20 use cases for a holiday campaign, which was recently shortlisted for "Best Use of AI" at The Drum Awards for Marketing Americas. The campaign achieved a 62% higher conversion rate, with 13% more signups and a 13% lower cost-per-signup – demonstrating how combining human creativity with AI-driven insights creates measurable impact at scale.

Supporting these innovations, Monks places a strong emphasis on internal education and growth. Their "School of AI" program provides ongoing, tailored training to ensure every employee understands AI principles and can actively contribute to AI-driven strategies. Monks' weekly "15 Minutes of Now" sessions deliver brief, targeted learning on the latest AI tools and trends, encouraging experimentation and collaboration, with standout ideas recognized across teams. The company's expertise is further strengthened by their Agentic Advisory team that consults the Monks Foundry, a team of engineers fully dedicated to building and deploying custom generative AI models tailored to enterprise data and domain-specific knowledge. This focus on innovation and expertise enables Monks to deliver highly specialized solutions for their clients, reinforcing its position at the forefront of AI innovation.

In addition to earning the title of AI Pioneer Organization, Monks has achieved numerous other awards at The One Show this year, including Silver and Bronze Pencils for AB InBev's Beer Retirement Account in the B2B and Good categories respectively, a Bronze Pencil in the Creative Use of Artificial Intelligence category, and eight Merit Awards for various campaigns.

Notably, Monks' cultural experts at Cashmere earned Best of Discipline in the Brand-Side/In-House category, as well as Gold, Silver, and Bronze Pencils and four merits for the "Heinz Mustard x Mustard" campaign.

Discover more about Monks' work in artificial intelligence at monks/artificial-intelligence , and follow along on LinkedIn and Instagram for more updates on the company's work.

About Monks

Monks is the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global Marketing and Technology Services to accelerate business growth and redefine how brands interact with the world. From crafting tailored, outcome-focused campaigns to modernizing critical infrastructure for the ever-evolving digital landscape, Monks delivers solutions that engage audiences in real time, drive cultural relevance and sustain long-term impact-a tripartite approach that establishes it as a trusted partner to the world's most innovative brands.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester WaveTM: Global Marketing Services, ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-24) and remains the only partner featured in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). Named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023), Monks was also awarded Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Award in both the Organizational and AI Product categories. As a trusted partner to cutting-edge innovators in tech, Monks earned titles such as Optimizely Experimentation Partner of the Year (2024), runner-up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award (2024), and Workato's AI Visionary Customer Impact Award (2024). Additionally, Monks was named Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-24) and achieved a record-breaking number of FWAs.

About S4 Capital

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised Practices: Marketing services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 7,000 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Marketing Services accounted for approximately 90% of net revenue, and Technology Services 10%. The longer term objective is a practice split of 75%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray

402-658-9341

[email protected]

SOURCE Monks