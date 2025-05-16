LILYSILK Debuts Capsule Collection Made With Liberty Fabrics, Blending British Heritage And Sustainable Silk

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crafted with OEKO-TEX 100 certified silk imported from Italy, each piece pays tribute to timeless artistry while embracing sustainable design. From flowing dresses to silk accessories and pillowcases made from surplus fabric, the line reflects shared values of heritage, beauty, and environmental responsibility.

LILYSILK's collaboration with Liberty Fabrics unites two brands known for elevating everyday elegance through craftsmanship and design. Since 2010, LILYSILK has championed refined living with premium mulberry silk, while Liberty-renowned since 1875-brings its iconic hand-drawn prints from Soho to life at its Italian mill near Lake Como.

"This collection embodies renewal and creativity," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Liberty's prints are more than patterns-they're works of art that reflect our commitment to beauty and quality. We invite you to begin this Blossom journey and embrace the spirit of spring with us."

The collection showcases three Liberty Fabrics designs, each rich in story and visual charm. Fairytale Forest , inspired by German folklore, evokes an enchanted woodland with blooming clematis, peonies, and bellflowers set against a deep green canvas. Daffodil Dream captures a soft meadow of daffodils, symbolizing purity and self-love, with a touch of poetic nostalgia. Poppy Parade , reimagined from a 1980s Liberty classic, features romantic crimson brushstrokes layered with sage, moss, and vermilion tones, echoing the warmth of vintage oil paintings.

This 28-piece collection combines beauty with purpose. Fourteen apparel pieces-including dresses, skirts, shirts, and camisoles-offer timeless versatility. Nine accessories, including scarves, scrunchies, and eye masks, are made from surplus silk in support of a zero-waste mission. Two silk pillowcases bring understated luxury into the home. Each piece is designed to elevate everyday style while honoring LILYSILK's core values of elegance and sustainability.

SOURCE LILYSILK