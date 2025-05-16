Whiskey Jypsi Names Tate Troelstrup As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Troelstrup's hire marks a significant move as Whiskey Jypsi scales its footprint nationally, building on its distinctive blend of tradition and innovation. He previously held senior leadership roles at Heaven Hill Brands; WhistlePig Whiskey; and was most recently President & CEO at Purity Distillery where he led brand development strategies that significantly increased market share, consumer awareness, and category-leading compound annual growth rate of +16%.

As CEO with Whiskey Jypsi, Troelstrup will guide the company through its next phase of growth, focusing on deepening consumer engagement and reinforcing the brands position as the leader in a new generation of American Whiskey.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tate to the helm," said Co-Founder Raj Alva. "His entrepreneurial spirit, deep industry knowledge, and love for the craft of whiskey make him the perfect fit to lead our company into the future." "Tate brings the ideal mix of creative energy and operational discipline to the brand," according to Co-Founder Eric Church, "We're excited for his leadership as we look to connect with consumers looking to be a part of their own Band of Jypsi's."

"I'm honored to join Whiskey Jypsi at such a pivotal moment," said Troelstrup. "This brand is about more than great whiskey – it's about adventure, independence, and doing things the right way – not the easy way. I look forward to building on its momentum and sharing our story with whiskey lovers across the country and around the world."

Whiskey Jypsi has quickly earned a reputation for exceptional quality, bolstered by multiple Double Gold Medal wins at San Francisco World Spirits Competition and selection as Whiskey Maker of the Year by Whiskey Network. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, each release showcases a masterful blend of bold innovation with a knowing nod to tradition – the result is a remarkably smooth and complex whiskey. Now available in 12 states and expanding – Whiskey Jypsi isn't just award-winning, it's a new standard for what a premium whiskey can be.

