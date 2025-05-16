Gentoo Media Strengthens Senior Team With Two Key Appointments

ST. JULIANS, Malta, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media has today announced the promotion of two long-standing team members into senior leadership roles: Micha Leth Hellerøe as Chief People Officer and Dijana Radunovic as Senior Director of Sales.

Both have played pivotal roles in Gentoo Media's growth over the past seven years and will now help shape its next chapter, defined by strategic scale, inclusive leadership and sustainable performance.

"These appointments reflect more than career milestones," said Jonas Warrer, CEO at Gentoo Media. "They represent the kind of leadership we believe in: thoughtful, values-driven and grounded in deep understanding of our people, our business and our partners."

Micha joined Gentoo Media in 2017 and has played a central role in shaping the company's people strategy. Her work has focused on strengthening talent development, leadership capability, employee experience and organisational effectiveness. With the foundations now in place, her focus is on the continued optimisation of consistency and culture needed to support long-term growth.

As Chief People Officer, Micha now joins the executive team - a move that recognises the strategic role people and culture play in sustaining performance at scale.

"Over the past 18 months, we've built a strong foundation for the People function. It gives us the credibility to scale, move faster and align our people strategy with the business," Micha said. "Bringing the People function into the executive team signals a shift. It shows we recognise that performance, engagement and how we show up as an employer aren't side conversations. They are central to how we build a company that lasts."

Dijana Radunovic brings over seven years of commercial and operational experience in iGaming, with a focus on sales leadership, partner strategy and business growth across multiple markets. As General Manager at AskGamblers - one of Gentoo Media's most recognised brands - she has played a central role in aligning teams, driving commercial execution and contributing to the company's broader growth strategy.

In her new role as Senior Director of Sales, Dijana will lead global sales strategy and execution, with a clear focus on long-term value creation and strengthening partnerships across regions.

"I'm excited to step into this role and use my experience to strengthen our commercial approach across markets," she said. "We'll continue to evolve alongside the industry with focus, clarity, and strong relationships at the centre of how we grow."

These appointments come at a time of renewed focus for Gentoo Media. As the company moves into its next phase of growth and operational discipline, Micha and Dijana bring the kind of leadership that balances strategic clarity with deep operational insight. Both step into these roles with a proven record of impact, and their advancement marks the continued strengthening of a leadership team defined by performance and perspective.

For further information, contact:

Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media, [email protected] , +45 30788450

--------- ENDS ---------

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. Through its subsidiary Titan Inc. the company also sells SEO and content services to online businesses. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). .

