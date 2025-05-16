Azerbaijan Eyes Hydrogen As Key To Future Energy Strategy
As countries around the world push for decarbonization, hydrogen is emerging as a critical player in the race to reduce carbon emissions. Azerbaijan, a long-standing oil and gas exporter, is positioning itself to take part in this new energy era - with a focus on both green and blue hydrogen technologies. With a strategic location along the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan could become a regional hydrogen hub, supplying Europe and neighboring markets with low-carbon energy, according to Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy, Elnur Soltanov.Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 Of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement With $BC Token
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- BTSE Enterprise Solutions To Kick Off BTSE Broker API Hackathon In Dubai
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
CommentsNo comment