Azerbaijan Eyes Hydrogen As Key To Future Energy Strategy

As countries around the world push for decarbonization, hydrogen is emerging as a critical player in the race to reduce carbon emissions. Azerbaijan, a long-standing oil and gas exporter, is positioning itself to take part in this new energy era - with a focus on both green and blue hydrogen technologies. With a strategic location along the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan could become a regional hydrogen hub, supplying Europe and neighboring markets with low-carbon energy, according to Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy, Elnur Soltanov.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%