Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Eyes Hydrogen As Key To Future Energy Strategy

Azerbaijan Eyes Hydrogen As Key To Future Energy Strategy


2025-05-16 07:04:32
(MENAFN: AzerNews)

As countries around the world push for decarbonization, hydrogen is emerging as a critical player in the race to reduce carbon emissions. Azerbaijan, a long-standing oil and gas exporter, is positioning itself to take part in this new energy era - with a focus on both green and blue hydrogen technologies. With a strategic location along the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan could become a regional hydrogen hub, supplying Europe and neighboring markets with low-carbon energy, according to Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy, Elnur Soltanov.

