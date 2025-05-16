In-Flight Catering Services Market Outlook, 2030 - Technology And Sustainability Reshape The Landscape
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$20.78 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$31.82 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Dynamics
2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities
2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges
2.3. Market Trends
2.4. Supply Chain Analysis
2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework
2.6. Industry Experts Views
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Secondary Research
3.2. Primary Data Collection
3.3. Market Formation & Validation
3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery
4. Market Structure
4.1. Market Considerate
4.2. Assumptions
4.3. Limitations
4.4. Abbreviations
4.5. Sources
4.6. Definitions
5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot
6. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size By Value
6.2. Market Share By Region
6.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Geography
6.4. Market Size and Forecast, By Food Type
6.5. Market Size and Forecast, By Flight Type
6.6. Market Size and Forecast, By Provider Type
6.7. Market Size and Forecast, By Flight Duration
6.8. Market Size and Forecast, By Class
7. North America In-Flight Catering Services Market Outlook
8. Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Outlook
10. South America In-Flight Catering Services Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa In-Flight Catering Services Market Outlook
12. Competitive Landscape
- LSG Group gategroup Holding AG Newrest Group Services SAS DNATA Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Turkish Airlines Inc. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft TajSATS Air Catering Limited Flying Food Group CATRION Catering Holding Co Emirates Flight Catering SATS Ltd. ANA Holdings Inc. Air Culinaire Worldwide KLM Catering Services Schiphol BV Air Fayre Casino Air Caterers & Flight Services Thai Airways International Public Co Ltd TUI Group
