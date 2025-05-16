Digital Pathology Markets And Companies Analysis 2021-2029, Featuring Profiles Of Leading Players - Roche, 3DHISTECH, Nikon Instruments, Danaher Corp., Indica Labs And More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$13.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Overview Historical Development of Digital Pathology Conventional Process Versus Digital Pathology
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview Drivers Cost-Effectiveness Drives Digital Pathology Expansion Growing Adoption of Digital Pathology to Enhance Lab Efficiency Increasing Incidence of Cancer Increasing Investments and Funding in Digital Pathology Restraints Workflow Integration Slow Implementation of Digital Pathology in Low-Resource Countries Opportunities AI in Digital Pathology Technology Advances Challenges Shortage and Unequal Distribution of Pathologists Data Management Current Trends in Digital Pathology Collaborations to Develop Better Solutions Innovations to Drive Market Growth Cloud Computing to Enhance Healthcare Delivery Systems Digital and Computational Pathology
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Environment U.S. Europe
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Overview Market Analysis by System Digital IVD devices Digital Pathology Devices Digital Pathology Analytics Digital Pathology Communication Platform Digital Pathology Storage Platform Telepathology Systems Market Analysis by Type Digital Hematology and Clinical Pathology Digital Anatomical Pathology Digital Microbiology Digital Genetic Pathology Digital Immunopathology Digital Chemical Pathology Digital Forensic Pathology Market Analysis by Application Disease Diagnosis Drug Discovery and Development R&D and Others Market Analysis by End User Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Biotech and Pharma Companies Academic Centers and Others Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific (APAC) Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Overview Advances in Multiplexing Methods Advancing Molecular Pathology Hyperspectral and Multispectral Imaging Spatial Biomarker Integration Whole Slide Digital Imaging Cloud Computing and Digital Pathology AI in Digital Pathology Advances in AI in Digital Pathology in 2024
Chapter 7 ESG Developments
- Introduction to ESG ESG Sustainability in Digital Pathology Market, by Major Manufacturers ESG Risk Ratings BCC Research Viewpoint
Chapter 8 Patent Analysis
- Overview Digital Pathology
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations Company Share Analysis Other Key Strategies
Chapter 10 Appendix
- Methodology Sources Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- 3DHISTECH Ltd. Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp. Clinisys Inc. Corista F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Huron Technologies International Inc. Indica Labs LLC. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH Ligolab Information Systems Mikroscan Technologies Inc. Nikon Instruments Inc. Visiopharm A/S Xifin Inc.
