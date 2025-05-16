United Solar Polysilicon Announces Strategic Partnership With OQ Alternative Energy To Develop 700MW Photovoltaic Power Station

MUSCAT, Oman, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Solar Polysilicon ("United Solar" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of high-quality polysilicon solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with OQ Alternative Energy, a prominent renewable energy developer in the Middle East. Together, the two companies will jointly develop a landmark 700-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic (PV) power station, marking a significant milestone in the region's transition to sustainable energy.

This joint development agreement underscores the shared commitment of both companies to advancing sustainable energy solutions and diversifying energy mix in Oman and the broader Middle East. Once operational, the 700MW PV project will contribute substantially to Oman's national renewable energy goals, supporting the country's vision for a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

"This partnership embodies our shared vision to harness the region's abundant solar resources and accelerate the transition to clean, renewable energy," said Longgen Zhang, Founder and Chairman of United Solar. "We are excited to partner with OQ Alternative Energy on a project that not only supports Oman's energy goals but also demonstrates the transformative power of sustainable energy generation across the Middle East."

"Collaborating with United Solar Polysilicon allows us to leverage our combined expertise in renewable energy development," stated Najla Al Jamali, CEO of OQ Alternative Energy. "This project will contribute significantly to Oman's clean energy landscape and set a benchmark for future initiatives in the region."

Together, United Solar Polysilicon and OQ Alternative Energy are powering a cleaner, greener future for Oman and the wider region.

About United Solar Polysilicon:

United Solar Polysilicon is a global leader in the production of high-purity polysilicon for the solar industry. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, the company supplies essential materials for solar module manufacturing worldwide.

About OQ Alternative Energy:

OQ Alternative Energy is a regional pioneer in renewable energy development, committed to delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions across the Middle East. The company focuses on solar, wind, and other clean energy projects to support economic diversification and environmental stewardship.

