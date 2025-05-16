Atnorth Celebrates A Hat-Trick Of Prestigious Industry Awards

The business has been acknowledged by the Global Tech & AI Awards, The Danish Data Center Industry Awards and the Data Centre Review Awards.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced widespread industry acclaim with a series of prestigious award wins recognizing its exceptional data center design, sustainable operations, and marketing excellence.

The company was named winner of the `Data Centre Design Project of the Year' at the Data Center Review Awards and took home `Sustainable Data Center Project of the Year' at the Danish Data Center Industry Awards . atNorth also won `Brand Campaign of the Year' and received `Highly Commended' honors in both the `Project of the Year' and `Sustainable Technology' categories at the Global Tech & AI Awards

The awards highlight atNorth's innovative `data center blueprint for the future' that promotes environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and community integration. Using examples from its DEN01 site in Denmark and the expansion of its ICE03 campus in Iceland, the business showcased its innovative heat reuse partnerships , support of national infrastructure and its investment in the local communities in which it operates.

atNorth was also commended for the success of its rapid brand evolution and high-impact communication strategy, focusing on the environmental benefits of its locations and the innovative design of its infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to receive such fantastic recognition from our industry peers. As the data center industry continues to scale rapidly, we remain committed to our vision of `More Compute for a Better World', promoting innovation, sustainability and responsible operations to bring best in class solutions to our clients". Says Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy and Marketing & Communications Officer at atNorth.

The news follows atNorth's number of other industry accolades this year including Chief Strategy and Marketing & Communications Officer, Fredrik Jansson 's shortlisting for the EMEA Digital Infrastructure Leader award at the Tech Capital Awards , Chief Development Officer, Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir's inclusion in DataCentre Magazine's "Top 100 Women in Data Centres 2025 , inclusion in TechRound's Sustainability60 , the `Best Brand Development Award' at the Transform Awards and the Information Technology Award of The Icelandic Computer Society (Ský) 2025 .

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a site to open in Ballerup, Denmark in 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook .

