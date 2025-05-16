Lohia Aerospace Systems (LAS) To Showcase Advanced Composite Capabilities At Paris Air Show 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kanpur | New Delhi, India Lohia Aerospace Systems (LAS) , a premier Indian manufacturer of advanced composite structures, is set to make a significant impact at the 55th International Paris Air Show, taking place from June 16–22, 2025, at Le Bourget, Paris. As the sole Indian composites manufacturer exhibiting at this prestigious event, LAS aims to forge deeper partnerships and expand its footprint across the global aerospace supply chain.

Lohia Aerospace Systems' state-of-the-art facility for advanced composite materials, supporting aerospace and defense manufacturing from India

In a move to bolster its international presence, LAS is building up teams in Europe and America. The company aims to strengthen relationships with Pan-American customers and position itself at the heart of technological innovation and aerospace advancement. LAS seeks to deepen engagement with OEMs, research institutions, and innovation hubs that are shaping the future of aerospace.

LAS has secured a significant contract for the production of advanced composite assemblies for a new generation of complex UAV platforms. This contract further strengthens LAS's position as India's leading exporter of built-to-print composite UAV structures, supplying to major aerospace OEMs worldwide. Previously focusing primarily on manufacturing, LAS now supports customers with full assembly capabilities, delivering precision-engineered, turnkey solutions.

At the helm of LAS is a Anurag Lohia, whose vision and commitment are driving LAS's bold new course in global aviation.

About Lohia Aerospace Systems (LAS)

Lohia Aerospace Systems (LAS) is a leading Indian manufacturer specializing in advanced composite structures for the aerospace and defense sectors. With built-to-print expertise, high-volume capacity, and strategic global positioning, LAS is fast becoming the preferred supplier for complex composite assemblies. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence positions it as a turnkey partner in global defense supply chains.

Visit LAS at Paris Air Show 2025

Attendees of the Paris Air Show 2025 are invited to visit LAS's exhibition to learn more about the company's advanced composite solutions and discuss potential collaborations. (Booth G34, Hall 4)

Website: .