Parts Town Announces HVAC Master Parts Distribution Partnership With The Whalen Company

Under this agreement, Parts Town becomes the master distributor for genuine OEM replacement parts for The Whalen Company's HVAC equipment across the United States.

ADDISON, Ill., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parts Town , the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) HVAC parts, foodservice parts and residential appliance parts, today announced its HVAC master parts distribution partnership with The Whalen Company , a leading manufacturer of HVAC equipment and systems. Under this agreement, Parts Town becomes the master distributor for genuine OEM replacement parts for The Whalen Company's HVAC equipment across the United States.

This partnership builds on Parts Town's industry-leading inventory of The Whalen Company's parts for fan coil units and heat pumps to enhance parts availability and streamline ordering for customers. Parts Town will oversee key supply chain operations for The Whalen Company, including inventory management, warehousing, fulfillment, and customer support.

"We're excited to partner with The Whalen Company to help deliver its customers reliable, fast access to genuine OEM parts for its HVAC equipment," said Jeff Audette, I Keep the Town Cool (aka Senior Vice President of HVAC Partnerships) at Parts Town. "By leveraging our expansive distribution network and inventory capabilities, we'll help service professionals keep systems running smoothly and minimize downtime for end users."

The Whalen Company customers can now shop for replacement parts anytime on partstown or through the Parts Town mobile app and receive same-day shipping on all in‐stock parts ordered by 9 p.m. EST Monday through Friday and by 4 p.m. EST on Saturday. Additionally, customers can utilize Parts Town's Stock 'n Ship auto-replenishment program to keep essential parts readily available, and Parts Town's dedicated support team is available via phone, email, or live chat to assist with any ordering needs.

"The Whalen Company is committed to ensuring our customers have seamless access to the parts they need," said Craig Wanner, President and CEO of The Whalen Company. "By leveraging Parts Town's proven expertise in distribution and customer support, we're helping ensure that customers across North America receive the components they need to complete jobs on time and to the highest standard."

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there's a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit equipment service technicians of all kinds, as well as chain and independent restaurants, schools, health care facilities and hospitality providers.

By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer's business running like clockwork. Parts Town also partners with equipment and supplies dealers of all sizes to offer a one-stop-shop through its Parts Town marketplace.

For more information, visit .

About The Whalen Company

Founded in 1962, The Whalen Company supplies HVAC equipment and systems that are found in thousands of installations including offices, hotels, condominiums, apartments, nursing care and senior living facilities, as well as classrooms and dormitories.

Whalen products are distinctive in concept, performance, reliability and energy efficiency, thereby delivering a "perfect fit" solution for customers. In addition to their popularity in new construction projects, they are highly suited for renovation or equipment replacement projects completed in less time and at lower cost.

For more information about The Whalen Company and its product line, including resources such as technical data, engineering drawings and digital equipment selection software, visit .

Media Contact

Adam Gasper, Parts Town Unlimited, 1 98992844622, [email protected] ,

SOURCE Parts Town Unlimited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED