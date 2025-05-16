403
Advenser Showcases Design Excellence At Sydney Build Expo 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sydney, Australia, May 9, 2025 – The Sydney Build Expo 2025, Australia's leading event for professionals in construction and architecture, wrapped up on a high note at the ICC Sydney Exhibition Centre. The two-day event, held on May 7–8, brought together a global audience of experts, innovators, and organizations to spotlight emerging technologies and trends within the built environment sector.
Advenser's presence at the expo drew significant interest thanks to its forward-thinking approach to VDC (Virtual Design and Construction), BIM workflows, and sustainable engineering solutions. The company demonstrated how its suite of digital services can streamline construction workflows, enhance project precision, and reduce environmental impact-resonating strongly with visitors and industry stakeholders.
Throughout the expo, Advenser played an active role in conversations around sustainable architecture, modular construction, and the integration of intelligent digital tools to drive efficiency and innovation. The event served as a valuable platform for knowledge sharing and fostering meaningful industry connections.
Reflecting on the success of the event, Harikrishnan K, Director at Advenser, commented:
“Sydney Build Expo 2025 gave us the perfect opportunity to present our bespoke engineering solutions and exchange insights on the future of construction. We appreciate the organizers and participants for making it a collaborative and forward-looking experience.”
As Advenser continues to empower clients worldwide with tailored engineering and BIM solutions, the company remains committed to shaping the future of construction through continuous innovation and excellence.
To learn more about Advenser's services and expertise, please visit:
________________________________________
About Advenser
Advenser is a leading multidisciplinary engineering firm delivering advanced BIM and engineering services to the global construction industry. With over a decade of experience, the company supports clients across 17 countries by offering innovative digital solutions such as VDC, BIM, and sustainable design support. Learn more at
