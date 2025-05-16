403
Triumph Motorcycles Launches The New Scrambler 400 XC
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India, 16 May 2025 – Triumph Motorcycles is excited to announce the launch of its newest model – the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC. This bike combines classic looks with modern features, offering riders an ideal choice for both city rides and off-road adventures.
The Scrambler 400 XC is powered by a strong 398cc single-cylinder engine, delivering smooth performance and plenty of power. With its rugged design, high-mounted exhaust, and off-road capability, this motorcycle is built to handle any path you choose to explore.
Key Features:
398cc Engine with Great Performance: The Scrambler 400 XC comes with a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that offers impressive torque and power for all types of roads.
Classic Scrambler Design: It features a sturdy build with long-travel suspension, off-road tires, and a high exhaust, making it perfect for both city streets and off-road trails.
Modern Technology: This model includes switchable ABS, traction control, and a digital-analog instrument display for easy navigation and control.
Comfortable and Versatile: With its comfortable seat and good ground clearance, it's designed for long rides as well as daily commutes.
Personalization Options: Triumph offers a variety of accessories so riders can customize their Scrambler 400 XC to fit their style and riding needs.
A New Adventure Awaits
Vimal Sumbly, Head of Triumph Motorcycles India, said,“The Scrambler 400 XC is more than just a bike; it's about experiencing freedom and adventure. We are thrilled to bring this model to India, giving riders a perfect blend of classic design and modern performance.”
The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is now open for bookings at all Triumph dealerships across India. Riders can visit their nearest showroom to check out this new model in person.
For more information, visit the official Triumph Motorcycles India website or contact your local Triumph dealership.
About Triumph Motorcycles
Triumph Motorcycles, based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, has been creating unique motorcycles that combine authentic design and great performance since 1902. With a focus on innovation and adventure, Triumph continues to inspire riders all around the world.
For more information:
Contact Khivraj Triumph
Mbl No: 7338685516
Website:
Company :-Khivraj Motors
User :- Khivraj Motors
Email
Phone :-7338685516
Mobile:- 7338685516
