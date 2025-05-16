Nordic Bioscience Launches Novel Endotrophin Assay

HERLEV, Denmark, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Bioscience introduces nordicEndotrophinTM, a fully automated high-precision assay that selectively quantifies the intact 77-amino-acid Endotrophin signaling hormone-qualified in the CAP/CLIA certified Nordic Bioscience laboratory. When integrated with the company's existing product line, the biomarker assay demonstrated prognostic utility in fibrosis and cancer studies1.

NordicEndotrophinTM joins nordicPRO-C6TM and nordicPRO-C3TM (in-house versions of the FDA-supported PRO-C6 and CE approved PRO-C3 assays) to deliver a one-stop solution for assessing the fibro-inflammatory axis in chronic diseases, including cardiovascular, metabolic, renal and more. Following PRO-C3's recent deployment on Roche IVD platforms, the new Endotrophin assay strengthens risk stratification and pharmacodynamic monitoring.

Endotrophin was first identified in 2012 as a collagen-derived hormone released from type VI collagen. Type VI collagen is a contributor to fibroblast activation and driver of fibrosis across organs-inflammatory processes that underlie roughly 40 percent of deaths in Western countries2. Obesity exacerbates this by activating fibroblasts in the liver, kidney and heart. Across a range of chronic diseases, patients with a two-fold increase of circulating Endotrophin levels increased risk of mortality by 100%1,2. Quantifying Endotrophin enables researchers to connect wound healing and fibrotic progression to patient outcomes, supporting precision-medicine approaches that pharmacodynamically modulate this dangerous hormone.

Whereas PRO-C6, Nordic Bioscience's first hand-held ELISA assay measuring the formation of the total pool of type VI collagen (a3 chain encompassing 12 Von Willebrand binding domains), a collagen responsible for binding of platelets that cause fibroblast activation and would healing, nordicEndotrophinTM specifically measures the intact 77-amino-acid hormone. This specificity means additional risk stratification and prognostic value that complement PRO-C6's fibrosis-driven pharmacodynamic insights1.

"Endotrophin is a significant prognostic biomarker to emerge," said CEO Dr. Morten Karsdal. "Evidenced in a study of HFpEF patients, Endotrophin and PRO-C6 outperformed NT-proBNP in HFpEF for mortality and hospitalization risk3. Together with PRO-C3, quantifying this fibro-inflammatory hormone will refine patient stratification and treatment monitoring across obesity, fibrotic diseases, and autoimmune endotypes."

Offered in Nordic Bioscience's CAP/CLIA-certified laboratory in Herlev, Denmark, the nordicEndotrophinTM high-precision sandwich assay is available on fully automated, high-accuracy, high-throughput platforms. To accelerate drug fibro-inflammatory profiling, clients considering nordicEndotrophinTM are invited to co-measure nordicPRO-C3TM and nordicPRO-C6TM. Together, these assays facilitate precise risk stratification, dose selection, patient enrichment, proof-of-mechanism and treatment monitoring in anti-fibrotic and oncology trials2.

About Nordic Bioscience

Nordic Bioscience is a Danish biomarker company headquartered in Herlev, Denmark. We are engaged in biomarker development using our unique neoepitope technology. We combine our expertise in biomarker development with preclinical and clinical research. This enables us to develop biomarkers that provide fast and objective decision-making for compound selection and development in clinical trials as well as provide value for patients in a diagnostic setting. For more information about Nordic Bioscience, visit us at

