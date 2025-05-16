Advantech Collaborates With 20+ Partners For Edge Computing & WISE-Edge In Action Conference And Livestreamed Insight Studio Sessions At COMPUTEX 2025
KC Liu, Chairman of Advantech, will engage in a keynote dialogue with Dr. Lee-Feng Chien, former Managing Director of Google Taiwan, to explore how Edge Computing and Agentic AI are driving the real-world transformation. In addition, Miller Chang, President of Advantech Embedded Sector, will speak alongside Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager, Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., while Linda Tsai, President of Advantech Intelligent System Sector, will have a dialogue with Deepu Talla, VP and GM of Robotics and Edge AI, NVIDIA. These high-level exchanges with global technology leaders will examine the pivotal role of Edge AI in Autonomous Systems and Robotics (AS&R), and foster collaborative ecosystem development.
From May 20 to 23, Advantech will host over 20 livestreamed Insight Studio sessions covering key topics such as AI agents, edge server architecture, end-to-end AI platforms, cybersecurity, LLM/VLM deployment, and sustainability. The sessions will also explore the evolving landscape and future of Edge AI across verticals like smart cities, logistics, autonomous vehicles, healthcare, industrial IoT, and robotics.
Join Advantech at COMPUTEX 2025 and register for the live stream of Conference 2025 & Insight Studio Sessions.
SOURCE Advantech
