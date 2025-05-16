Uttar Pradesh To Set Up First Footwear Industrial Park In Kanpur

MENAFN - KNN India)Uttar Pradesh's first footwear industrial park will be established in Kanpur's Ramaipur area, according to an official announcement made on Wednesday.

The development aims to create significant opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the region.

The industrial facility will accommodate 75 industrial plots spread across 83 acres of land. Additionally, two warehouse plots covering 5.46 acres will be incorporated into the development, accompanied by high-quality infrastructure throughout the complex.

According to officials, the park will offer extensive manufacturing possibilities for various footwear products including uniform shoes, sports shoes, casual shoes, moccasins, ballerinas, sandals, PVC shoes, and finished leather products.

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) will implement a plug-and-play industrial model for the park, providing essential facilities such as electricity, water, sewerage, and factory sheds in advance.

This approach is designed to enable entrepreneurs to commence production with reduced costs and setup time.

A modern common facility centre (CFC) will be integrated into the park, offering industries access to laboratories, design units, packaging facilities, and training centres.

These amenities are expected to substantially enhance production capacity and competitive advantage for participating businesses.

The government has introduced a favourable payment structure for potential investors. The scheme requires 5 per cent of the total land value to be paid during application, followed by 20 per cent within 60 days of allocation.

An additional 25 per cent payment is due at the time of possession, with the remaining amount payable in instalments. Attractive discounts will be available for investors who complete full payment within 60 days.

Mayur Maheshwari, CEO, UPSIDA, emphasised that the entire application process can be completed digitally through the Nivesh Mitra portal. He stated that the footwear park would not only strengthen local industries but also generate employment opportunities for thousands of young people in the region.

Maheshwari added that benefits provided under the MSME Policy 2022 would assist entrepreneurs in becoming self-reliant while contributing to Uttar Pradesh's goal of developing a trillion-dollar economy.

