India Launches First-Ever Carbon Capture Testbeds In Cement Sector

In a significant stride towards achieving a carbon-neutral economy by 2070, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has launched five Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) testbeds in the cement sector.

These testbeds form a pioneering research and innovation cluster, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at curbing industrial carbon emissions.

In a press release, DST stated the move aligns with India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and supports the transition of heavy industries toward net-zero emissions.

Cement, being one of the most carbon-intensive sectors, stands to benefit significantly from this initiative.

CCU technology is designed to capture carbon dioxide from industrial processes and convert it into useful products such as synthetic fuels, chemicals, urea, food-grade CO2, or concrete aggregates.

This initiative encourages academia-industry collaboration to deploy such solutions in the cement industry.

The testbeds will be set up through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with premier research institutes acting as knowledge partners and major cement manufacturers serving as industry collaborators.

The aim is to scale up research into practical applications that can lower the cost of producing green cement.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh awarded grants for the testbeds during the National Technology Day celebrations held at Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi. The event was attended by DBT Secretary Rajesh Gokhale, HCL Co-Founder Ajai Choudhary, and other senior officials.

The testbeds will be located across five regions - Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa - with the pilot site in Ballabgarh, Haryana.

The project is expected to accelerate the development of innovative materials, catalysts, and systems to support sustainable cement production in India.

