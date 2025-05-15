Bar None Auction, Known As An Industry Disrupter, Commits To Monthly Heavy Equipment Auctions From Their New Fontana Yard

This frequency allows customers to manage their inventory and finances effectively. The Southern California expansion solidifies Bar None's West Coast presence and staggers its now three auctions on the 2nd Saturday (Sacramento), and 3rd & 4th Fridays (Fontana and Woodburn respectively) of every month, providing greater accessibility for buyers and sellers alike. (*Note, May's Fontana auction on Friday, May 23rd is an exception to their normally scheduled third Fridays.)

Founded in 1993 by Zeb Seidel, Bar None Auction is now under the leadership of his son, Josh Seidel, a third-generation auctioneer.

"My grandfather was an auctioneer, my dad was an auctioneer and I'm an auctioneer," Seidel said. "The auction business is in my blood - I've been involved my whole life, from commercial auctions to charity sales. It's been a fulfilling journey."

Seidel graduated from California State University-Sacramento with a business degree and has owned several small businesses, further deepening his expertise.

The name "Bar None" itself holds significance for the Seidel family.

"It originated with my great-great-grandfather, who would say, 'I can get it done, bar none,'" Seidel said. The phrase embodies the commitment to excellence that the business strives to uphold.

While Bar None previously operated a location in the San Bernardino/Riverside area, the decision was made to refocus efforts on its Sacramento and Oregon sites.

"We knew we wanted to return to Southern California eventually, especially as demand remained strong from rental companies and contractors in the area," Seidel said. Recently, a significant state contract required multiple locations across California, prompting the return.

The Fontana site boasts impressive features, including 12 acres of paved space, two loading docks, a range of forklifts to facilitate efficient load-out and checkout, as well as over a thousand feet of highway exposure and visibility.

All auctions are now conducted exclusively online, a shift accelerated by the pandemic.

"While I love live auctions, online is undeniably the future," Seidel said. "The pandemic trained buyers to embrace digital tools, and we've made it easier than ever to participate in our auctions. Each lot has a scheduled time for bidding so customers can engage without the chaos of a live auction."

To retain the sense of community often felt in live auctions, Bar None hosts preview days with food trucks, giveaways and opportunities for camaraderie among bidders. "It's about creating an experience," Seidel said.

As Bar None Auction grows, Seidel remains focused on providing exceptional service.

"We pride ourselves on being the easy button for our customers, whether they're selling or buying," he said.

With the new Fontana location, Bar None is poised for continued success by blending tradition with innovation in the auction business.

Construction Equipment Guide (CEG) contributed to this release.

About Bar None Auction:

Founded in 1993, Bar None Auction conducts premier monthly public auctions that specialize in heavy equipment, commercial and consumer vehicles and industrial support items. Auctions are conducted year-round throughout the Western US including Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, California, Nevada and Arizona with permanent locations in Sacramento, CA, Fontana, CA, and Woodburn, OR. The leadership team of Bar None Auction has over a century of senior corporate experience that extends beyond auction services. Bar None Auction is a California corporation headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

