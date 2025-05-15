Boeing, Qatar Airways Announce Order For Up To 210 Widebody Airplanes

Qatar Airways and Boeing made headlines on Wednesday with the announcement of a historic aircraft deal, as Qatar Airways confirmed it would purchase up to 210 widebody jets. This deal represents the largest widebody order in Boeing's history, Azernews reports.

The massive order includes 130 787 Dreamliners, 30 777-9s, and options for an additional 50 787 and 777X airplanes, underscoring Qatar Airways' commitment to expanding and modernizing its fleet.

"We are happy to announce our agreement with Boeing and our partnership in the largest aircraft order in our history," said Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer. "This order will not only expand our fleet but also enhance our service offerings to meet growing demand in the aviation industry."

Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, expressed excitement about the deal, saying, "We are deeply honored that Qatar Airways has placed this record-breaking order with Boeing, one that solidifies their future fleet with our market-leading widebody airplane family at its center."

This partnership marks a milestone in the aviation industry, not just for Qatar Airways but also for Boeing, as it strengthens Boeing's position in the highly competitive widebody market. The 787 Dreamliner is known for its fuel efficiency, while the 777-9 is Boeing's latest innovation, featuring cutting-edge technology and improved passenger comfort.

The agreement also emphasizes Qatar Airways' commitment to sustainability, as both the 787 and 777X are designed to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions - crucial in the airline industry's ongoing push to reduce its environmental footprint.

This record order comes as the aviation sector continues to recover from the pandemic, with airlines expanding their fleets in anticipation of increasing travel demand. Qatar Airways' fleet modernization is expected to set new standards in global air travel while maintaining its reputation for luxury service.