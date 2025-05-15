Mindhyve.Aitm And Alkhidmat Foundation Partner To Launch Pakistan's First Multi-Sector AI Initiative For Social Good

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This partnership aims to deploy MindHYVETM's agentic AI systems-starting with the Ava-EducationTM large reasoning model and its ArthurAITM e-learning platform to scale impact across education, healthcare, orphan care, disaster relief, and microfinance initiatives.

As part of the agreement, MindHYVETM and Alkhidmat will co-establish a Multi-Sector AI Innovation Lab in Peshawar, envisioned as a regional hub for applied AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) solutions in social development. The lab will serve as a launchpad for localized AI training, agent deployment, and academic research, while incubating youth-led startups in partnership with universities and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board.

"This isn't just a tech deployment-this is about building capacity, equity, and long-term national infrastructure for AI-powered social progress," said Belal Faruki "Alkhidmat's mission and reach make them the ideal partner for this new frontier in purpose-driven technology."

Under the first phase, MindHYVETM's educational agent ArthurAI will be deployed within Alkhidmat's Bano Qabil program, supporting over 85,000 registered students through adaptive learning paths, multilingual content, and real-time feedback. Subsequent phases will see agents like Chiron (healthcare), Eli (finance), and Carter (retail & e-commerce) integrated into Alkhidmat's broader humanitarian services.

Alkhidmat KPK President Khalid Waqas commented, "By combining our grassroots infrastructure with MindHYVETM's AI expertise, we are opening doors for inclusive education, smarter healthcare, and data-informed governance-especially in Pakistan's most underserved "

MindHYVETM will provide hosted AI platforms, APIs, training, and agent customization. The collaboration will operate under a non-profit licensing model, with both parties committed to sustainability, ethical governance, and regional language accessibility including Urdu and Pashto.

This MoU signals a powerful step toward AI-for-good innovation in Pakistan and sets a precedent for global public-private humanitarian alliances.

