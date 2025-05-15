Callan JMB Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|5,219,929
|$
|2,097,945
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $129,606 and $64,000, respectively
|834,956
|622,914
|Inventory
|216,046
|158,362
|Related party loans
|-
|18,669
|Tax refund receivable
|-
|6,377
|Prepaid insurance
|350,845
|151,354
|Other current assets
|180,328
|127,542
|Deferred offering costs
|-
|136,025
|Total current assets
|6,802,104
|3,319,188
|Right of use asset
|799,739
|883,029
|Property and equipment, net
|853,823
|876,682
|Security deposit
|-
|3,650
|Total assets
|$
|8,455,666
|$
|5,082,549
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|389,941
|$
|371,661
|Accrued expenses – Note 5
|390,461
|506,381
|Corporate taxes payable
|27,106
|23,000
|Deferred revenue
|5,045
|94,097
|Right of use liability – current
|236,343
|279,176
|Total current liabilities
|1,048,896
|1,274,315
|Right of use liability
|592,587
|628,274
|Deferred tax liability
|6,602
|6,602
|Total long-term liabilities
|599,189
|634,876
|Total liabilities
|1,648,085
|1,909,191
|Commitments and Contingencies – Note 10
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock - authorized 10,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value; zero issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock - authorized 190,000,000 shares, par value $0.001 par value; 4,443,569 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 3,000,000 December 31, 2024
|4,444
|3,000
|Additional Paid in Capital
|10,337,375
|5,464,006
|Accumulated Deficit
|(3,534,238
|)
|(2,293,648
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|6,807,581
|3,173,358
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|8,455,666
|$
|5,082,549
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited)
| Three months ended
March 31, 2025
| Three months ended
March 31, 2024
|Revenue
|$
|1,449,377
|$
|1,790,521
|Cost of revenue
|833,437
|1,072,938
|Gross profit
|615,940
|717,583
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|1,854,316
|805,042
|Operating loss
|(1,238,376
|)
|(87,459
|)
|Other income (expenses)
|Interest income
|2,209
|3,433
|Interest expense
|(63
|)
|(3,107
|)
|Total other income (expenses)
|2,146
|326
|Loss before income taxes
|(1,236,230
|)
|(87,133
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|4,360
|(6,000
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(1,240,590
|)
|$
|(81,133
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|3,862,507
|2,500,000
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(Unaudited)
| For the three months ended
March 31, 2025
| For the three months ended
March 31, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(1,240,590
|)
|$
|(81,133
|)
|Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|37,857
|35,578
|Provision (Recovery) for credit losses
|(17,120
|)
|-
|Stock based compensation
|330,825
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(194,922
|)
|(182,173
|)
|Inventory
|(57,684
|)
|(7,908
|)
|Tax refund receivable
|6,377
|-
|Prepaid insurance
|(199,491
|)
|Other current assets
|(52,785
|)
|22,258
|Right of use asset - net
|4,770
|224
|Security Deposits and other assets
|3,650
|-
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(97,639
|)
|229,022
|Deferred revenue
|(89,052
|)
|(3,029
|)
|Corporate taxes payable
|4,106
|(6,000
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(1,561,698
|)
|6,839
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(15,000
|)
|(44,656
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(15,000
|)
|(44,656
|)
|Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|Related party loans
|18,669
|(17,073
|)
|Deferred offering costs
|-
|(25,000
|)
|Partner distributions
|-
|(3,382,253
|)
|Increase (decrease) in note payable
|-
|(35,960
|)
|Proceeds from IPO and overallotment, net
|4,680,013
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|4,698,682
|(3,460,286
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash
|3,121,984
|(3,498,103
|)
|Cash beginning of period
|2,097,945
|5,155,620
|Cash end of period
|$
|5,219,929
|$
|1,657,517
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|63
|$
|3,107
|Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Financing and Investing Activities:
|Membership exchange for common stock
|$
|-
|$
|5,413,007
|Fair value of Stock Warrants issued at IPO
|$
|144,358
|$
|-
|Deferred offering costs charged to additional paid-in-capital
|$
|136,025
|$
|-
