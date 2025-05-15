Vision Hall To Host High-Level Industrial Dialogues At Make It In The Emirates 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, organised by ADNEC Group, and held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, will feature an expansive programme of ministerial dialogues, leadership panels, and major industrial announcements at the Vision Hall.

As the central stage of the forum, Vision Hall will bring together global leaders, policymakers, and innovators to shape the conversation on the UAE's industrial future. With a capacity of 1,500 guests, the venue will host four days of thematic programming aligned with national priorities in economic diversification, technological innovation, and sustainable manufacturing.

Day One – UAE's Vision, Shaping the Future of Manufacturing

The forum opens with a ministerial dialogue on redefining trade, investment, and industrial policy, followed by a high-level leadership panel on regional industrial alliances and supply chain integration. The programme will spotlight strategic themes such as economic resilience, localisation, and international market access, while introducing the Make it in the Emirates Awards Ceremony, which honours excellence in manufacturing, innovation, and sustainability.

Day Two – National Value Creation and Emirati Talent

Focused on the impact of the National In-Country Value (ICV) programme, Day Two will showcase how procurement policies are driving industrial self-sufficiency and local content. The ICV Awards will recognise leading contributors to national value creation, while an opening fireside chat will explore Emiratisation and community engagement. The day also features the launch of the Industrialists Career Fair, offering thousands of industrial job opportunities to young Emiratis.

Day Three – Smart Manufacturing, Industry 4.0 & AI

With a dedicated focus on advanced technology, Day Three explores the UAE's leadership in digital transformation and next-generation manufacturing. A keynote session on Industry 5.0 will examine the convergence of human ingenuity, robotics, and AI in shaping a more sustainable and collaborative industrial future. Additional sessions will explore the role of creative technologies, smart factories, AI-powered supply chains, energy-efficient data infrastructure, and the future of chemical production, positioning the UAE as a global hub for high-tech, sustainable industry.

Day Four – Youth, Export Growth, and Future Industries

The final day places youth at the centre of the conversation, opening with strategic discussion on enabling young Emiratis to drive industrial transformation. A graduation ceremony will celebrate the achievements of the Emirati Youth Programme while panels will address key enablers for global export growth and highlight emerging industries such as biopharma, green steel, and advanced materials. The programme concludes with forward-looking discussions on scaling industrial innovation through policy, partnerships, and talent.

In addition to Vision Hall, content will run in parallel across the Strategy Room, Momentum Hall, and Collaboration Hub-covering strategic roundtables, sector-focused sessions, startup showcases, and capacity-building workshops.

From AI and automation to localisation and export competitiveness, Make it in the Emirates 2025 will serve as a national catalyst for investment, industrial innovation, and future-ready policy.