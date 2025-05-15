Quantum Computing Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
QUANTUM COMPUTING INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value data)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
166,429
|
|
|
$
|
78,945
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
660
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
167,240
|
|
|
|
79,151
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
9,976
|
|
|
|
8,212
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
1,419
|
|
|
|
1,522
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
8,196
|
|
|
|
8,972
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
55,573
|
|
|
|
55,573
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
242,533
|
|
|
$
|
153,559
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
2,022
|
|
|
$
|
1,372
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
647
|
|
|
|
2,134
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
990
|
|
|
|
974
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
3,742
|
|
|
|
4,559
|
|
Derivative liability
|
|
|
16,902
|
|
|
|
40,532
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
1,062
|
|
|
|
1,181
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
21,706
|
|
|
|
46,272
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 thousand shares authorized;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
137,322 thousand and 129,012 thousand shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
404,313
|
|
|
|
307,756
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(183,500)
|
|
|
|
(200,482)
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
220,827
|
|
|
|
107,287
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
242,533
|
|
|
$
|
153,559
|
|
QUANTUM COMPUTING INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
39
|
|
|
$
|
27
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
2,985
|
|
|
|
2,220
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
|
451
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
4,642
|
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
8,299
|
|
|
|
6,330
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(8,286)
|
|
|
|
(6,319)
|
|
Non-operating income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
1,696
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(58)
|
|
|
|
(155)
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
23,630
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Income (loss) before income tax provision
|
|
|
16,982
|
|
|
|
(6,436)
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
16,982
|
|
|
|
(6,436)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
16,982
|
|
|
$
|
(6,436)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
|
Weighted average shares used in computing net earnings (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
135,217
|
|
|
|
81,934
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
153,006
|
|
|
|
81,934
|
