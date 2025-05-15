West Michigan Miracle League Scores With Hicast Sports Network At Meijer Sports Complex

HiCast Sports Networ is partnering with the West Michigan Miracle League at the Meijer Sports Complex

Partnership provides free live streaming to support inclusive youth sports

- West Michigan Miracle League President Tony ComdenROCKFORD, MI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HiCast Sports Network, a leading video streaming platform for youth and amateur sports, is partnering with the West Michigan Miracle League at the Meijer Sports Complex to deliver high-quality game coverage for 150 Miracle League athletes during the 2025 season.The partnership includes free live access and a discounted subscription rate for video-on-demand viewing beginning with the upcoming games on May 17, May 31 and June 7.“This is where technology becomes more than just a tool, it becomes a gift, because families who participate in Miracle League at Nate Hurwitz Field are often stretched emotionally and financially,” West Michigan Miracle League President Tony Comden said.“They carry a daily weight that most never see, and Miracle League gives them a rare moment to breathe while their children can play in a safe, organized environment filled with joy and community support. Now imagine capturing and sharing those moments without the added stress of trying to record them and that's where HiCast Sports Network stepped in.”In 2024 alone, the platform streamed more than 8.3 million game minutes across more than 250 livestreams in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.“Childhood memories are precious and we're passionate about celebrating the small wins on every playing field. Our automated video coverage lifts one more burden from parents' shoulders,” HiCast Sports Network Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Calabrese said.“Supporting the West Michigan Miracle League with free access to our live video coverage gives families and friends anywhere in the world an opportunity to cheer on and celebrate these athletes.”The $13.5 million Meijer Sports Complex has also recently taken advantage of the integrated HiCast Sports Network and SingleScore system on its Championship Stadium and eight diamonds. SingleScore technology allows volunteer scorekeepers to control on-field scoreboards from their mobile device at the venue. With HiCast's integration, scoreboard data is automatically displayed on livestreams and video-on-demand, ensuring real-time score accuracy and enhancing the viewing experience for athletes, families and fans.“We're proud to partner with HiCast to automate the coverage for all of our events here at the complex,” Meijer Sports Complex Manager Bryan Baar said.“The new integration of HiCast and SingleScore dramatically simplifies scorekeeping for our volunteers and greatly enhances the viewing experience for each game at our facility.”In addition to delivering a premier viewing experience, HiCast offers a unique revenue-sharing model with its venue partners, allowing facilities to generate additional income from subscription sales and advertising while enhancing their value to teams and event organizers. This team-based approach underscores HiCast's commitment to supporting the growth and sustainability of youth sports nationwide.To watch West Michigan Miracle League games and all events at Meijer Sports Complex, visit hicastsports/meijersportscomplex .About HiCast Sports NetworkHiCast Sports Network is a leading live and video-on-demand streaming platform and subscription-based service for amateur and youth sports. The company utilizes its patented technology to put games and the Moments That MatterTM in the hands of fans everywhere. HiCast partners with top-tier sports venues, including the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, Ripken Baseball, and A5 Volleyball Sportsplex, to deliver a premium viewing experience to families, coaches, athletes, and scouts. HiCast Sports Network users from around the world have watched thousands of youth sports events. For more information on HiCast Sports Network and subscription options, visit hicastsports.About West Michigan Miracle LeagueThe West Michigan Miracle League provides children with physical and cognitive disabilities the opportunity to play baseball in a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment. Founded on the belief that every child deserves the chance to play the game they love, the league removes the barriers that often prevent kids with disabilities from participating in team sports by offering a custom-designed Miracle Field at the Meijer Sports Complex in Plainfield Charter Township. Games are played on Saturdays each spring and fall, with a strong emphasis on joy, community and belonging. Each player is paired with a volunteer“buddy” who assists as needed, ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed, build friendships, and create lifelong memories. The West Michigan Miracle League is part of a national network of Miracle League programs and is supported by generous community partners, volunteers and families across the region. For more information or to get involved, visit westmichiganmiracleleague .About Meijer Sports ComplexThe Meijer Sports Complex, owned and operated by the West Michigan Sports Commission, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, opened in late summer 2014 and is slated for expansion and upgrades during the 2024–25 season as part of the“Winning Streak for West Michigan” campaign. Located in Plainfield Charter Township, the complex features two field quads and a championship baseball field and regularly hosts weekend tournaments with national and regional partners, including Game Day USA, Perfect Game, Blue Chip Softball and USA Softball facility also serves as the home field for Aquinas College baseball, Forest Hills Eastern High School, and several local leagues. Notable amenities include a lighted championship field with turf, covered grandstand seating for 1,000, public address systems, scoreboards, multiple concession and restroom buildings, batting cages, and a rentable picnic pavilion. The complex also features a Miracle Field dedicated to athletes with disabilities, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive play for all ages and abilities. The Meijer Sports Complex is operated in partnership with Plainfield Charter Township as a public park and community asset. For more information, visit meijersportscomplex .

Philip Hudson

Rhythm Communications

+1 404-889-8966 ext. 104

email us here

Sasha with a hit to send in the runs! Celebrating the wins with West Michigan Miracle League at Meijer Sports Complex

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.