Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Coinbase Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinbase recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of potentially millions of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes customer names, postal and email addresses, phone numbers, and the last four-digits of users' Social Security numbers. The hacker also took masked bank account numbers and some banking identifiers, as well as customers' government-issued identity documents, such as driver's licenses and passports. The stolen data also includes account balance data and transaction histories

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Coinbase related to this data breach. If you are a customer of Coinbase, or have received a data breach notification from Coinbase, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Nicholas Colella at (412)322-9243, or email him at ... .

1

CONTACT Nicholas Colella

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL ...

WEB lynchcarpenter.com