Delhi Airport Ends Ties With Turkish Firm Celebi After India Revokes Security Clearance Assures Smooth Operations
The development came hours after aviation watchdog BCAS revoked the security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd.
Over the last few days, there have been growing calls to boycott Turkish goods and tourism after its support to Pakistan amid tensions following Pahalgam attack and India's Operation Sindoor to target terror infra in Pakistan and PoK.Also Read | India revokes security clearance of Turkish firm Çelebi Aviation
Islamabad had also used Turkish drones in large numbers during the conflict.
Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd. were overseeing ground handling and cargo terminal functions, respectively.
“DIAL is working closely with existing service providers to ensure uninterrupted operations while safeguarding employee welfare,” reads the statement.
Delhi International Airport also assured that all employees currently on the rolls of Celebi entities for cargo and ground handling services at IGI Airport will be transitioned to the new employer(s) with immediate effect.Also Read | Celebi's security clearance is revoked. What next?
“To ensure continuity and operational stability, DIAL is actively coordinating with the existing Ground Handling service providers - AISATS, and Bird Group. In case of cargo operations, DIAL is working towards onboarding one of the pre-approved cargo handlers to ensure uninterrupted cargo operations,” the statement said.DIAL assures passengers, airlines, and cargo stakeholders that every effort is being made to maintain high standards of service and operational efficiency throughout the transition.
"In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security," the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) said in an order.Also Read | Indian aviation may take three years to recover to 2019-level: Celebi Aviation
Celebi offers services at nine airports: Delhi, Mumbai, Goa (GOX), Ahmedabad, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.
Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sen MLA Murji Patel said that Shiv Sena will not allow any Turkish company to operate in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Adani Airport Holdings announced it was terminating its arrangement with access provider DragonPass.
“Our association with DragonPass, which provided access to airport lounges, has been terminated with immediate effect. DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at Adani-managed airports. This change will have no impact on the airport lounge and travel experience for other customers,” said Adani Airport Holdings spokesperson.
