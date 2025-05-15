KP Information Commission Orders Departments To Disclose Records Within 3 Days
The directive was issued during a hearing in Peshawar, presided over by Chief Information Commissioner Farah Hamid Khan, along with Commissioners Muhammad Irshad and Arshad Ahmad.
Public Information Officers from the concerned departments appeared before the commission in response to citizen complaints.
Also Read: Typhoid Outbreak Hits Malakand: Over 300 Children Hospitalized
One of the complaints was filed by Javed Khattak from Kohat against the Elementary and Secondary Education Department. He had requested details regarding vacant teaching positions and appointments in higher secondary schools of Lachi Tehsil. The department's representative assured the commission that the information would be submitted within five days.
Meanwhile, complaints filed by citizens Muhammad Naeem Jan and Muhammad Iqbal sought copies of inquiry reports from the Police and CTD. The commission ordered the departments to submit the requested information within three days or have the AIG (Legal) appear before the commission in person.
In another case, Shahid Khan from Khyber district had requested financial records and documents related to a Public Health Engineering Department store. The concerned officer stated that the matter falls under the Deputy Commissioner's jurisdiction and has been referred to the DC office. The commission instructed that progress on the matter be reported within five days.
The Health and Local Government Departments have also requested three days to compile and share the required information with the commission.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment