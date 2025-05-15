KP Information Commission Orders Departments To Disclose Records Within 3 Days

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission has directed multiple departments-including the Police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Education, Health, and Local Government-to provide requested public information within three days or face action for non-compliance. The Police and CTD have requested more time to comply.

The directive was issued during a hearing in Peshawar, presided over by Chief Information Commissioner Farah Hamid Khan, along with Commissioners Muhammad Irshad and Arshad Ahmad.

Public Information Officers from the concerned departments appeared before the commission in response to citizen complaints.

One of the complaints was filed by Javed Khattak from Kohat against the Elementary and Secondary Education Department. He had requested details regarding vacant teaching positions and appointments in higher secondary schools of Lachi Tehsil. The department's representative assured the commission that the information would be submitted within five days.

Meanwhile, complaints filed by citizens Muhammad Naeem Jan and Muhammad Iqbal sought copies of inquiry reports from the Police and CTD. The commission ordered the departments to submit the requested information within three days or have the AIG (Legal) appear before the commission in person.

In another case, Shahid Khan from Khyber district had requested financial records and documents related to a Public Health Engineering Department store. The concerned officer stated that the matter falls under the Deputy Commissioner's jurisdiction and has been referred to the DC office. The commission instructed that progress on the matter be reported within five days.

The Health and Local Government Departments have also requested three days to compile and share the required information with the commission.