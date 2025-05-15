Philips Successfully Prices Offering Of Notes For EUR 1 Billion To Be Used For Repayment Of Existing Debt And To Finance Eligible Green Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) May 15, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the successful pricing of its offering of EUR 500 million fixed rate notes due 2030 and EUR 500 million fixed rate notes due 2035 (the“Notes”) under its European Medium Term Note (EMTN) program.

The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, the repayment of 2026 debt maturities, and to refinance or finance any Eligible Projects as defined in Philips' Sustainable Finance Framework .

The issue price for the Notes due 2030 is 99.859% with a Coupon of 3.250%, resulting in a yield of 3.281% and the issue price for the Notes due 2035 is 99.595% with a Coupon of 4.000%, resulting in a yield of 4.050%. The 5 and 10 year tranches were oversubscribed by more than 3 and 4 times, respectively.

Settlement and issue of the Notes is scheduled for May 23, 2025. Application has been made for the Notes to be listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to be traded on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.



Philips is committed to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating. Currently, the company has a BBB+ rating by Standard & Poor's (stable outlook), a Baa1 rating by Moody's (stable outlook) and a BBB+ rating by Fitch (stable outlook).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE 'SECURITIES ACT'), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE IS NO INTENTION TO REGISTER ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO CONDUCT A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS – The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the“ EEA ”). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended,“MiFID II”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the“PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS – The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the“ UK ”). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended, the“ EUWA ”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the“ FSMA ”) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the“ UK PRIIPs Regulation ”) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

In the UK, this press release is being distributed to, and is directed at, only (a) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of“investment professionals” in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the“ Order ”); or (b) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as“ relevant persons ”). The Notes are available only to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Notes will be available only to or will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

Relevant stabilisation regulations including FCA/ICMA apply.

MiFID II and UK MiFIR professionals/ECPs-only

Manufacturer target market (MiFID II and UK MiFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels).

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2024 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 67,200 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at .

