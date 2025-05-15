EQUITY RETAIL BROKERS REBRANDS AS EQUITY CRE

Steve Jeffries, Along with Other Senior Agents, Joins Equity CRE

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Retail Brokers, a leading retail real estate firm serving the Mid-Atlantic since 1994, has officially rebranded as Equity CRE, marking its expansion beyond retail into industrial, office, and multifamily real estate.

The firm also announced the opening of its second office at 1425 Walnut Street in Center City Philadelphia, expanding from its current location in Plymouth Meeting and reinforcing its commitment to the city's growing commercial real estate market.

As part of this strategic growth, Steve Jeffries, along with several longtime colleagues, has joined Equity CRE, bringing deep market expertise and aligning with the firm's vision for broader sector coverage. Shaun Lyons, a longtime collaborator, has become an affiliate member of the team.

"As Equity Retail Brokers grew, we recognized the need to diversify in order to sustain our momentum. When opportunity knocked, Equity CRE answered by adding a team of senior agents, led by Steve Jeffries. Retail will remain a cornerstone of our business, but our expansion into the thriving multifamily and industrial sectors reflects that growth and evolution," explained Ed Ginn, EVP and Principal – President.

Equity CRE will continue to offer expert services in leasing, tenant representation, investment sales, and asset management across all property types. Over the years, the firm has led high-profile real estate projects for major financial institutions, retailers, and real estate investment trusts, reinforcing its reputation for excellence across sectors. The company also owns and operates nnntrends , a public research platform focused on single tenant NNN property sales.

Equity CRE is a member of the Retail Brokers Network and the Capital Markets Real Estate Network, serving clients throughout PA, NJ, and DE, and across North America.

"Equity CRE offers the right platform and culture for the next phase of my business," said Steve Jeffries, Executive Vice President. "I'm excited to join a team that's growing with purpose."

About Equity CRE

Equity CRE is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage offering leasing, tenant representation, investment sales, and asset management across all commercial sectors. Based in Plymouth Meeting with a new office in Philadelphia, Equity CRE serves the PA, NJ, and DE markets and beyond through national network affiliations.

For media inquiries or additional information, contact: Ken McEvoy – [email protected] | 484-417-2226; David Goodman – [email protected] | 484-417-2219

SOURCE Equity CRE

