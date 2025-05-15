Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation To Present 2025 Sustainability Awards In Miami

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The official awards ceremony will take place at the historic Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, an architectural and natural landmark that embodies the harmony between culture, environment, and heritage-ideals central to the Foundation's goals.

"Miami stands as both a symbol of climate vulnerability and a beacon of resilience," said Peter Nobel, Chairman of the Nobel Sustainability Trust and member of the Nobel family. "It is a city that reflects the urgency of our time and the ingenuity required to meet it. Vizcaya offers a fitting setting for honoring those whose work is guiding the world toward a more sustainable path."

The NST' Sustainability Awards honor exemplary achievements in the fields of energy, water, and agriculture, recognizing individuals and institutions whose contributions reflect transformative impact and long-term commitment to sustainability. Past recipients have included globally recognized figures such as Professor Lord Nicholas Stern for his transformative impact on international climate policy and his landmark 2006 Stern Review on the economics of climate change, which reshaped how governments and global institutions approach climate action

"We honor those who not only envision a better future, but actively build it through meaningful, measurable impact," said Tracy Wang, Chief Executive Officer of the Nobel Sustainability Trust. "Bringing this global event to Miami recognizes the city's growing influence as a hub for climate leadership, innovation, and international collaboration."

The 2025 ceremony will coincide with NST's Annual Global Sustainability Summit, convening a distinguished gathering of international leaders across policy, academia, science, business, and philanthropy. This summit will serve as a platform for advancing multilateral dialogue, forging strategic partnerships, and mobilizing cross-sector action to address global environmental challenges.

Adding a local voice to the announcement, Rodrigo Veloso, Advisor to the Nobel Sustainability Trust and Representative of the NST Miami Chapter, remarked "Miami is more than my home-it's a living symbol of what's at stake and what's possible. Hosting the Sustainability Awards here is a tribute to the spirit of a city rising to meet the future with creativity, urgency, and hope."

NST's decision to host the awards in Miami reflects its growing commitment to recognizing and engaging with cities and regions on the frontlines of climate change. As a cultural and environmental gateway to the Americas, Miami provides a compelling stage from which to elevate global sustainability leadership.

About the Nobel Sustainability Awards

The Nobel Sustainability Trust's Awards are presented annually across three distinguished categories: ⁠leadership in implementation, outstanding research and development and outstanding Contribution to Sustainability medals.

The academic awardees are selected by two independent, internationally composed juries, under the academic leadership of the Institute for Advanced Study at the Technical University of Munich, ensuring rigorous evaluation and global perspective. Each year, the awards rotate focus among the foundational sectors of energy, water, biodiversity and smart city solutions

About the Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation

Founded by members of the Nobel family, the Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation promotes sustainable development by recognizing outstanding contributions, fostering scientific collaboration, and catalyzing global dialogue. The Foundation seeks to align human progress with planetary well-being, honoring individuals and institutions whose work inspires transformative change.

