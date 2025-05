US House Points Guns On Clean Energy, Climate Policies In Budget Proposals

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The Trump administration is considering eliminating various Biden-era climate action policies designed to invest in America's burgeoning green energy industry. U.S. House representatives recently introduced plans to phase out renewable energy tax credits, cut federal spending on clean energy and electric vehicles, and pull back funding dedicated to climate action in an attempt to pass a budget that aligns with President Donald Trump's anti-green energy agenda .

It remains to be seen how these policy changes will impact the trajectory of companies like SolarBank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) that had positioned themselves to address the market for clean energy solutions like solar systems in the U.S. and other major...

