Qatar Advances In 2025 Global Philanthropy Environment Index
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) announced Thursday that the State of Qatar has made significant progress in the 2025 Global Philanthropy Environment Index (GPEI).
According to Indiana University's Lilly Family School of Philanthropy revealed in its 2025 Global Philanthropy Environment Index (GPEI) report that Qatar has made significant progress in developing its philanthropic environment. Qatar achieved a notable leap in the overall index, reflecting the substantial transformations in the philanthropic sector over the past seven years, surpassing the global average of 3.49 and ranking among the highest in the Arab world.
According to the report, Qatar's overall philanthropic environment index rose from 2.07 in 2018 to 2.58 in 2022, reaching 3.61 in 2025, which is considered one of the highest growth rates among the evaluated countries.
In a press statement on this occasion, Director General of the RACA Ibrahim Al Dahimi said: "This achievement reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to enhancing institutional philanthropy, entrenching a culture of giving, and developing the non-profit sector as a pillar of community and national development.
Since its establishment, the authority has gone through a phase of foundation and building between 2015 and 2017, focusing on building the legislative and regulatory system. It then moved to the phase of institutional transformation and empowerment from 2018 to 2024 through an integrated strategy aimed at entrenching governance, supporting transparency, developing institutional capacities, and expanding developmental partnerships locally and internationally. This phase played a fundamental role in elevating Qatar's position in international indices related to philanthropy."
"What has been achieved today is the result of a comprehensive national institutional effort involving various governmental and charitable entities, which motivates us to continue working diligently to enhance Qatar's position as a regional and global reference in philanthropy, based on innovation, efficiency, and active contribution to achieving sustainable development," the Director General of the RACA added.
For his part, Rashid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of Licensing and Support at the RACA, said that this is a qualitative achievement for the State of Qatar in the field of charitable work, represented by the progress made by the country in the 2025 GPEI, issued by Indiana University, USA, thus exceeding the global average of 3.49, and being among the highest rates in the Arab world. He indicated that this progress is a clear reflection of the legislative and regulatory development, institutional integration, growing community awareness, and a national culture rooted in giving and solidarity witnessed by the charitable work environment in the country, which is in harmony with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and enhances the role of charitable and humanitarian work as a partner in achieving sustainable development.
He commended the contributions of charitable and humanitarian organizations and associations in the country, who exert daily efforts to achieve a positive impact on people's lives, expressing his gratitude to every donor, contributor, and volunteer whose generosity has become a building block of this progress.
