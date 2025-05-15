Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ESG Voices: Integrating Sustainability Into Financial Valuations

2025-05-15 02:02:17
(MENAFN- 3BL) In today's episode, we will hear from Simon Weaver, Global Head of ESG Advisory, KPMG International and Partner, KPMG in the UK and Fiona Watson, Vice President Corporate Performance & Accountability, WBCSD - who will share insights and reflections on integrating sustainability into financial valuations.

Click here to listen to episode 38 of ESG voices

