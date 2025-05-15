Kazakhstan To Invest $500M In Torghundi-Herat Railway

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Kazakh Foreign Minister has said he will visit Kabul in the near future and that his country is ready to invest $500 million in the construction of Torghundi-Herat railway track.

Murat Nurtileu held a telephonic conversation with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said both sides conferred on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding bilateral trade and transit, and enhancing diplomatic relations.

Muttaqi called Kazakhstan an important country in Central Asia and expressed the hope that the two countries by utilizing the existing capacities would continue working together for the development and prosperity of the region.

He described Afghanistan's relations with Kazakhstan important and reiterated his commitment to expanding cooperation in diverse fields.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister called for increased engagement at the level of foreign ministries and said that he would come to Kabul on an official visit in the near future.

He said that his country was ready to invest $500 million in the construction of the Torgundi-Herat railway in Afghanistan.

The two sides agreed that working teams from both countries will continue to talk and work in Kabul and Astana.

