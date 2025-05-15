Kazakhstan To Invest $500M In Torghundi-Herat Railway
Murat Nurtileu held a telephonic conversation with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The statement said both sides conferred on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding bilateral trade and transit, and enhancing diplomatic relations.
Muttaqi called Kazakhstan an important country in Central Asia and expressed the hope that the two countries by utilizing the existing capacities would continue working together for the development and prosperity of the region.
He described Afghanistan's relations with Kazakhstan important and reiterated his commitment to expanding cooperation in diverse fields.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister called for increased engagement at the level of foreign ministries and said that he would come to Kabul on an official visit in the near future.
He said that his country was ready to invest $500 million in the construction of the Torgundi-Herat railway in Afghanistan.
The two sides agreed that working teams from both countries will continue to talk and work in Kabul and Astana.
ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment